Local students return to the classroom for 2019-20 year

Students returned to their classrooms for the 2019-20 school year last week, and Huntsville officials said there’s been a fairly large increase in enrollment already.
According to Huntsville School District Superintendent Dennis Fisher, the district – including at St. Paul – is sitting at 2,265 students, up 50 students from the end of the last school year, and up 62 from the start of the last school year. At St. Paul, there are currently 233 students, up 22 from fall of last year. Huntsville’s kindergarten class has 163 students, while St. Paul’s has 18.
“Needless to say, we are excited about the increase and want to see our numbers continue to grow,” Fisher said.
At Huntsville, there are an additional 60 pre-K students, and eight at St. Paul.
At Kingston, there are 223 students K-12th grade, with 15 kindergarten students. In Elkins, 86 new students enrolled in kindergarten.
Administrators of the local schools all said the first week of school was a good one.
“Overall, I thought the first week went well,” Fisher said. “I was impressed at how our teachers and staff members were so patient and kind to our students as we got school started. [Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Gall] and I were out at all campuses last week and we agreed that the principals, food service, maintenance staff and transportation staff did an outstanding job of working through the first three days of school. I am sure that as we move forward and develop routines, that it will only get smoother.”
Watson Primary Principal Jennifer Roach said her school “had a terrific week back,” and that she was proud of how the younger students transitioned to their new routines.
“We had some criers, as expected, but the tears didn’t last long,” Roach said. “By the second day, most were smiling as they were dropped off and ready to start the day.”
St. Paul Principal Audra Kimball echoed Roach’s comments.
“We have started off with a smooth and exciting year,” Kimball said. “We are all excited to have the students back and look forward to many exciting things this year.”
Students at the Huntsville High School were introduced to one major change this year: name badges were issued to the students, and are required to be worn around their neck on their issued lanyard.
Kingston students were also welcomed to school last Tuesday by volunteers from Elkhorn Church handing out breakfast treats, as well as a host of new faces at the school, including Principal Seth Villines; music teacher Daniel Ellis; 3rd-4th grade math and science teacher Jamie Grice; high school English teacher Ashlee Davidson; and high school business teacher Maria Goodman.
“The first day of school went really well,” Villines said. “The students and teachers came ready to attack the new school year. I am just really looking forward to doing everything I can to help the students and staff at Kingston to be successful for the coming year.”
Elkins Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum said students and teachers were both “excited to get back to school.”
“I saw many smiling faces and had numerous positive comments from community members and patrons,” Mangrum said.
With school traffic back in the mornings and afternoons, Fisher advised drivers to be on the lookout for children and school personnel. He also praised the work of the local law enforcement agencies and School Resource Officer Monica Schoonover for their work during the first week.
“Overall, the traffic flow was pretty good [the first week],” he said. “I think it’s the simple things, like paying attention to the school personnel as they direct trafic through the loading and unloading zones, and having your children ready to exit the vehicle when they are at the appropriate place.
“The biggest reminders that I have are to watch carefully for our students who are walking to and from school and the buses as they are loading and unloading students. Another reminder is when you see the amber lights [on a bus], please know that the bus is about to stop, and when you see the flashing reds, you must stop until that pick-up or drop-off is completed. Remember to slow down and be kind as we do our utmost to make sure all students are safe, both to and from school.”
