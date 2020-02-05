Concurrent credit added at high schools

Two local educators said they are excited about the paths that students will be able to take toward getting higher education learning even before they leave high school.
Huntsville School District Interim Superintendent Audra Kimball, formerly principal at St. Paul, and Huntsville High School Principal Roxanne Enix, have been planning for years about how both schools could focus more on career and technical education.
The schools have offered CTE classes, but never pathways to higher education.
Students for years have had the ability to get concurrent education paths through Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Students can take online courses through Tech in English, math and other studies for college credit.
Thanks to North Arkansas College in Harrison, Huntsville and St. Paul beginning next school year will offer students a way to do concurrent studies in technical pathways, as well. Students can work on their technical certificates while doing the classwork at high school.
Students also will be able to work toward an associate degree at North Ark.
In May 2019, voters approved a plan to increase the district’s millage rate to 36 mills. The increase will fund an activities center, Career and Technical Education facilities in Huntsville and St. Paul, and air conditioning for the St. Paul and Charles H. Berry Gymnasiums.
“We’re focusing a little more on it with the CTE,” Enix said. “Before it would have been your traditional four-year college kids that took concurrent credit, now it’s pulling in some of those classes that they’re going to need for those certificates that they get on completion of some of these programs.”
There have been delays in the building of the CTE facilities, including a change in their locations at the two campuses. The CTE building in Huntsville will be constructed just off North College between the Elizabeth Richardson Center and the district’s Maintenance and Technology building. The CTE building in St. Paul will be constructed next to the cafeteria.
“With the delays in the building, at least we’re able to get them a year in towards their certificate program by offering these courses. There’s been a lot of leg work, lots of communication goes into this. We’re excited,” Kimball said.
Concurrent credit
Beginning next school year, students in Huntsville will be able to get concurrent credits in Diesel Mechanics, Industrial Technician and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
In addition, two classes will be offered in Cyber Security Tech.
Classes taught at Huntsville High next year will include Technical Communications, Technical Math and Industrial Safety.
Students in St. Paul will have local teachers for some classes, but they can also “zoom” into Huntsville classes by computer.
At St. Paul, CTE students will have pathways for auto collision and CNA, Kimball said.
Enix said Diesel Mechanics will include not only hands-on repairs but the study of other diesel technologies. The Industrial Technician pathway will include welding, heating and air, plumbing and electrical systems.
The diesel pathway will be through Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale, since that study isn’t offered at NAC.
“We found out that the kids can take a couple of CNA classes ahead of time without having to have the lab that we’ll get at the building at both St. Paul and Huntsville,” Enix said. “These will be totally concurrent so they would have to be done online through NAC at Harrison.”
Kimball added, “We’ve built a really good relationship with NAC at Harrison. They’ve just gone above and beyond to help us, so it’s opened up more opportunities beyond just prereqs (prerequisites) for our program.”
It’s possible that any of the new concurrent classes could transfer to a four-year college or university, if a student decides to change a field of study.
The CNA classes – Medical Terminology and Pharmacology – will benefit students in a variety of areas of study, Enix said.
“It’s for anybody going into the medical pathway, period, so it’s for your veterinarian, your doctors, dentists anyone because it’s that pharmacology and medical technology that’s needed for every medial pathway, so I figure we’ll have a lot of kids not just wanting (CNA), I’m going to try to push all those kids who want to be a doctor into CNA, but we’ll have kids that want two be vets, vet techs, all of that can take those two medical classes.”
Kimball noted, “Parents need to understand that these kids are starting their transcript when they start taking these courses. It’s a big deal, but it’s also a great opportunity.”
Enix said NAC has said it can be flexible on its pathway for an associate degree. For example, someone wishing to study engineering at a four-year college, a college algebra requirement could be substituted for a higher-level math course.
The associate pathway will be available for select sophomores, but especially for juniors and seniors.
Kimball said she’s been impressed by NAC, where Enix earned her associate degree.
“It’s an impressive college. I just cannot express how above and beyond they have been to help us,” she said. “They’ve just been amazing.”
Huntsville lies within a radius based on distance for NAC and NTI. St. Paul is the same, with the addition of Arkansas Tech’s branch at Ozark.
Enix said Berryville School District also is aligned with NAC, while Gentry and Gravette are aligned with NTI.
“They’ve (NAC) helped us so much,” Enix said. “I think we’ve got a good relationship with them. They are bending over backwards to help us with that industrial/technology pathway that we’re going to have out at the CTE building. Berryville has that pathway as well. They’re working with Berryville and us to get concurrent credit going with that.
“I’m just really exited and I’m glad we get to do this because we actually get the kids doing this before they get out the door.”
The original plan was for the CTE buildings to be completed by next school year. Since it takes about 10 months to build – architects have said – that doesn’t seem likely.
Kimball said, “One of the greatest things is that even though the buildings will probably not be completed by this fall ... our kids are on track with the curriculum to go ahead and get that first year in, so that by the next year, we can ease on into that group being able to complete.”
Another program Enix is proud of is “Orientation To Teaching,” a two-year class for someone looking to be in education. At the end of the second year, the high school student can take the paraprofessional assessment and be a licensed paraprofessional to be a teacher’s aide.
Enix said the amount of time a student will spend at the CTE buildings will depend on which program they are taking. Some classes will be just an hour while others will last longer. It’s possible that a student will spend two to three hours a day at the CTE buildings.
Creative schedules
Another challenge for the two women concerned “blocking” times for the classes. They didn’t want a student with extra-curricular activities, such as sports, to miss out on the CTE studies.
“I was concerned and she was too about our athletes because they’re going to choose athletics over all this other stuff,” Enix said. “We’ve blocked it where the athletes don’t have to choose between football and basketball and those technical classes or those CNA classes. We’ve blocked it correctly so they won’t have to pick because we want to make sure they get that opportunity, too.”
Kimball added, “We’ve been as creative as possible with the scheduling.” Enix said the CNA classes will start right after lunch while the technical classes will be in the morning.
“I’m excited and I know Miss Kimball is too,” Enix said. “We are beyond excited about all of this because we have been [working] for a long time.”
Kimball said lessons will be learned when the new classes and programs begin.
“It’s going to take some very creative scheduling. There’s going to be challenges with times and scheduling, but we will do all we can to make sure they have opportunities for these classes.”
Kimball said, “It’s coming together. So, there’s been a vision and the pieces are just coming together and there were lots of unknowns that she and I have been able to get more concrete things established.”
The original plans for the CTE buildings had to be redrawn to make bigger labs, something that could qualify the CTE buildings for state funding. School Board President Danny Thomas visited with state officials recently, along with Enix and Kimball, about the buildings.
“We can’t leave out Danny Thomas either, because he’s been working hard on this also, very hard,” Enix said.
Kimball said, “I would like to mention, this board has been so supportive in helping us just make it happen. I’m very thankful for this board with their support in what we’re try to do.”
Enix said, “And they want it too. They see the need. They know there’s a need.”
Enix noted, “I don’t want any kid walking out of Huntsville High School or St. Paul High School saying they didn’t have a chance or they didn’t get what they needed to be successful.”
The new CTE classes and pathways will help more students.
“I think we’ve always done well hitting the high (top performing students). We take care of our kids that struggle, but we were missing that group in the middle and I think this is going to catch that group in the middle,” Enix said.
Kimball, who began her career as a teacher before moving into administration at St. Paul, said, “Something that’s important to me is educating the whole child and meeting their needs in as many ways as possible. But I do not want kids to have to choose between the extracurricular things we offer because there’s a purpose in that. The skills I learned playing basketball as a child and in high school are skills I use daily now. So I want the kids to have opportunities in every aspect.”
While St. Paul students can “zoom” into classes in Huntsville, those in Huntsville wishing to study auto collision can drive to St. Paul.
“Highway 23’s going to be busy,” Kimball said.
Enix said, “I always tell kids I’ve moved many, many mountains for kids, the schedule is not going to keep us from doing what we need to do to be able to help kids be successful. We can do whatever we need to be. I am not going to be bound by time frame or a schedule because that’s stupid.”
Both educators said they would love to have the opportunity to study for college and get college credit when they were in high school.
“I want to be a student in this district. If I knew then what I know now,” Enix said.
Kimball noted, “Both of us have been like, ‘oh my gosh, had we known some of these things’. ...”
She said, “North Ark is just creating this, as well. We’re getting in on the forefront of some of the new things they are doing. It comes back to relationships, knowing people.”
Money generated from the millage increase – $13-14 million – will pay for the HVAC units, activities center and the CTE buildings.
Stocking the CTE buildings with everything else will come from grants and donations, Enix and Kimball said.
By changing the original design a bit, the district will stay eligible for Carl D. Perkins Grant money. “The Perkins Grant provides secondary and postsecondary schools with funding to support career and technical education programs – including engineering curriculum,” its website says.
Enix stressed that Huntsville already gets Perkins money for such things as its agriculture department.
“And we hope to build more community partners. We’ve already worked on that, but we hope to build even more. And North Ark also has already worked to get us supplies for the CNA program,” Enix said.
She said Lew Thompson & Son Trucking, Tyson and others have helped the CTE programs.
Kimball said, “I’ll be transparent: there’s still a lot of work to be done, but we’ll get there.” Enix added, “We’re going at it the way we need to go at it to get it done.” Kimball, not missing a beat, said, “slow and steady wins the race and it’ll be done right.”
Progress
“I know it seems slow, the process of getting the buildings going, but I need to know that it’s all in place and being done right to go as smoothly as possible in the future,” Kimball said.
Enix said, “We don’t want to have to go back and redo and spend more money when we could have done it right in the beginning, so that’s one of the reasons why it’s slowed down a little bit is that we wanted to make sure that we had the support for the state.”
Both women said they’ve heard from those in the communities who are not happy with the progress of the CTE buildings.
“I hear ‘it’s taking so long,’ and I’m like, ‘We’re working on it,’” Enix said. Kimball said, “I understand. This has passed and our money is going toward this and they’re not seeing anything yet and I totally understand that. I get that.
“When it does get started, which we’re hoping March, it’ll go quickly, but we’re dealing with weather right now, too, that we can’t control.”
Enix said getting approval for the CTE buildings is a lengthy process.
“Anytime you deal with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and Career Tech, you’ve got to have this one’s approval, then this one’s approval, then you have to have the real ‘state state’ that’s not them,” she said.
“There’s all of these pieces that have to be ... it’s not like you can go build a building like any other people, you have to have all these regulations ... it has to go through all these hands before you can actually do anything. I think people forget that. They don’t realize all these little pieces that have to be done. It’s unreal the stuff that goes into putting one of these up.”
The educators said they welcome questions from the public. Email Enix at renix@1hsd.org or Kimball at akimball@1hsd.org.
