Democrat never told she would speak to GOP

A Democratic candidate for state House of Representatives in District 82 was never told she could speak at a recent gathering of Republicans in Madison County, but was invited to attend the meeting, one local official said.
Gwen Ford Faulkenberry of Ozark is running for the House seat currently held by Republican Sarah Capp. Faulkenberry’s Republican opponent for the November 3 General Election is Mark Berry, also of Ozark.
Faulkenberry drove to Huntsville on Feb. 6 believing she was there to address the Madison County Republican Committee. She was met at the door and told she would not be allowed to speak, but was invited to stay. Faulkenberry found out after the event, while speaking with local Republicans, that Berry had called the Republican Party in Little Rock to protest her address in Madison County.
Wendy Pettz, chairman of the Madison County Republicans, said Faulkenberry was never told prior to the event that she could speak at the local gathering. Berry attended the meeting and gave an update on his campaign, Faulkenberry said.
Faulkenberry teaches at Arkansas Tech University’s branch in Ozark as she and her husband raise four kids on their farm in Ozark. Berry served as director of the Arkansas Military Department and adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard before retiring.
The Record reached out to Berry through Facebook and left a voice mail on his phone, but did not get a response as of last Friday.
Faulkenberry said she reached out on Facebook on Jan. 15, then heard two days later from the Madison County Republican Party. The Facebook message invited Faulkenberry to attend the Feb. 6 meeting at the Crossbow.
A Facebook message on Jan. 31 told Faulkenberry, “Please let us know [if she was attending] so we can prepare to introduce you.” Faulkenberry confirmed that she would be attending the Feb. 6 event.
The Feb. 6 event featured judicial candidates in the March 3 Primary Election.
The dust-up in Madison County on Feb. 6 made it into the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last week, where columnist John Brummett wrote about it.
Berry, according to Brummett, called the Republican party in Little Rock, which in turn called Pettz, who decided Faulkenberry would not speak at the meeting in Huntsville.
“She was welcome to attend, but as chairman of the Republican committee, I felt like I just needed to ask her as a Democratic candidate to not speak to our committee,” Pettz said. “She wasn’t asked to leave. She wasn’t asked to not participate. I just didn’t ask her to speak.”
Pettz said vice chairman Gary Smith corresponded with Faulkenberry through Facebook. Pettz said the Republican Party in Little Rock did call and request not to let Faulkenberry speak.
“Our vice chairman said it would be fine if she attended. He didn’t say anything about her speaking,” Pettz said of Smith. “It was an open meeting, so whomever wants to come to the meeting, we don’t ever discourage anybody from being there.”
Pettz added, “I just feel that a committee meeting was not a place for open debate at that point.
“My vice chair did go back and look at the message that was sent to make sure that he had not inadvertently said ‘yes, she would be allowed to speak.’ He just said she would be welcome to attend.”
Faulkenberry said she has contacted both Democratic and Republican groups throughout District 82, which covers parts of Crawford, Franklin and Madison counties. The Republicans in Madison County have been the only ones to invite her to a meeting, Pettz said.
“She was not discouraged to attend or anything like that. I even recognized her and knew who she was and invited my committee to meet her afterwards,” Pettz said.
Faulkenberry said she wanted to tell local Republicans that she had more in common with them than most Democrats.
Faulkenberry said polarization of political parties is a severe problem right now, on the national, state and local levels.
“The local people were good to me. What bothers me is that I felt like the local party was bullied by Little Rock, and I felt bullied,” Faulkenberry said. She said coming to Huntsville was not “a strategy.”
“It just makes sense if I’m trying to represent a group of people, then I need to stand up in front of as many of those people as I can. I certainly didn’t mean to cause any trouble.
“I said I think that’s exactly what’s wrong with our country. ... I would never do that to him [Berry] or to anyone.”
Faulkenberry said she wants to appeal to voters in both parties.
“I feel I need Republican voters to have a chance and I’m really not into party politics. I want to do what I can for the people of the district,” Faulkenberry said last week.
“I just wanted to extend the hand of friendship and just say ‘I’m not your enemy. I want to work for you and if I’m elected I won’t only be serving Democrats, I’ll be serving everybody.’”
Pettz said last week that Faulkenberry was afforded a better welcome than other Republican groups have done.
“The two other Republican committees in her district haven’t allowed her to even attend their meeting and I just don’t feel like that,” Pettz said.
“I don’t want to discourage anybody from coming to our meeting if they want to be there. It’s an open meeting, it’s not a closed meeting. If it were a closed meeting, an executive session or something like that, it would be different, but it was an open meeting, so I don’t want to discourage anyone from attending.”
Faulkenberry, who called herself an anomaly for being more Republican than Democrat on many issues, said Madison County GOP members were “really good to me.” She still hopes to attend future meetings throughout District 82.
“Anyone who would let me, I’ll come and speak. And I’ll invite my opponent to come along if he wants to. I mean what I say, like I would not do that to him. I wouldn’t be happy with a group on either side who wants to treat him that way, because that’s just not right,” Faulkenberry said.
Faulkenberry even put on Facebook after the Feb. 6 meeting, “Thank you for having me! I enjoyed visiting with everyone. We are strong together!”
District 82 voted heavily for Donald Trump in 2016. Faulkenberry said several people in Ozark approached her about possibly running for the District 82 seat in 2020.
“I just really had no ambition at all, ever, of being in politics. I don’t consider myself a politician, but when people came knocking on my door and asked me to do it and I started studying up on this and realized how bad it really was, that’s when I decided to throw my hat in.”
Faulkenberry said she wants to fight against Republican efforts in the House to take money away from public schools.
“The main thing that I’m about is saving our rural public schools,” she said. “People can sometimes be so focused on national issues that we don’t really have a lot of control over, then there are things locally that we can affect. So many things are happening right under our noses that people don’t even know.”
Faulkenberry added that “Republicans’ mindset toward public education and some of the bills that have already been on the table and will be next term to dip into tax money that goes for all traditional public schools and diverts some of that to, more of that, to charter schools, which would do nothing but devastate the schools in Huntsville, Ozark and Charleston and Mountainburg and Mulberry, which that’s my district. There’s not going to be a charter school here for our kids, there’s not the population for that.”
Faulkenberry said, “To me, just the very idea that we would pull money out of there, out of traditional public schools, to put it into these charters” is wrong. “My heart and my blood, sweat and tears goes into the traditional public school.”
Faulkenberry, who calls herself a teacher, a mother of four, a farmer and a Sunday School teacher, said she’s ready to protect schools.
“Arkansas is a rural state, our schools are by and large all rural schools that serve these communities and they’re the heartbeats of the community. The idea that we would have a super majority of legislators in the House right now trying to take that down, I don’t get it. It’s wrong and I don’t like it,” she said.
