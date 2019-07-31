The St. Paul Town Council discussed at its July meeting the possibility of asking for a city sales tax in the future.
The town currently does not have a sales tax; however, with plans announced by Dollar General to open a store there, St. Paul Mayor Nina Selz brought the issue forth for discussing at its July 9 meeting.
“I know we’re looking forward to a local income tax to help us with expenses here, but we’re still spending more than what’s coming in,” Selz told the council. “If we go for a local sales tax, the residents have to vote for it, and that itself is an expense.”
Selz said on Monday that in 2018, the town “ran over our planned General Fund budget by $2,810,” and that there was one unplanned expense in the amount of $1,147.
“Our largest expenditures are utilities and employment/labor,” she said. “For 2018, approximately 38 percent of budget was for employment/labor and 30 percent utilities ... the rest is building insurance, office supplies, park maintenance, etc.
“... For 2019, January through June, we have not overspent total budget. However, we will likely be over-budget by year’s end on several items; we underestimated utilities, specifically Windstream, and the park maintenance budget will be over due to an unexpected event. The pipes in the water fountain rusted through and needed replacement.”
Angela Petkovic, a media representative for Dollar General, said Monday that plans are still pending to build a store in the town.
“At this time, we are currently in the due diligence phase for a new Dollar General in St. Paul,” Petkovic said. “This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet. Based on our current timeline, we anticipate to have a final decision on this within the coming weeks.”
Selz said at the meeting that if the council were to ask residents to approve a sales tax, that the “2020 general election would be an ideal time” for it.
“But we may not know enough by then,” she said. “What I need to do is set up a Return on Investment, but I haven’t done that yet. I haven’t even considered what the volume of things going out is and what’s taxable.”
Current places of business in St. Paul include the Snack Shack, Ahart’s Grocery and Kimball’s Grocery store. The Combs store, down the road on Highway 16, closed recently, and Ahart’s is the only place in town that sells gasoline. Operators of Ahart’s and Kimball’s have also faced health issues in recent months, council members said.
According to Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker, if the town were to pursue a sales tax, it would first have to adopt an ordinance levying a local sales and use tax. It would have the option of doing so for one-eighth, one-fourth, one-half and three-fourths of one percent; one percent; or a combination of those amounts.
“The council would also need to adopt an ordinance calling for a special election on the sales tax,” Blocker said. “It is considered a special election, even if it is held in conjunction with the Preferential Primary Election or the General Election.
“Once these ordinances have been adopted by the St. Paul Town Council, they must be filed with the county clerk’s office. The question would then be referred to the voters of the town of St. Paul, at the date set by ordinance for the holding of the election. Only voters who reside in the incorporated city limits of St. Paul would be eligible to vote on the matter.”
The primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2020. The General Election will be held Nov. 3, 2020.
Selz also spoke recently about a $75,000 grant the town is pursuing to make repairs to the community center. The grant was submitted through the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.
One reason the town is seeking the grant is so that it can bring the center into compliance with ADA (American Disability Act) standards, so that it may be used as a vote center in future elections. The Madison County Quorum Court recently approved a measure put forth by the county’s election commission to transition to five vote centers throughout the county, instead of opening at 19 poll centers on Election Day. Those vote centers may be used by any voter in the county.
“If we don’t get our grant funded, we need to come up with a backup contingency plan, because we will have to do some repairs ... to get it to be a little bit more handicap-accessible,” Selz told the council.
Selz said the town should know the results of the grant application later this fall, in October or November.
The St. Paul Town Council will meet next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the St. Paul Town Hall.
