“A Country Farmhouse Christmas” – that is the new theme for this year’s Christmas Parade, according to Toni Johnson with the parade committee.
The Huntsville Chamber of Commerce will again be sponsoring the parade and have invited the community to come out to see it on Saturday Dec. 7.
There will be four categories: 1. Non-profit groups 2. Business 3. Religious 4. Miscellaneous.
There will be judges on hand to decide first, second and third place in each category. There will also be a “Best in Show” winner.
Judging will be based on use of the theme, special effects, creativity and public appeal. There will be extra points given for pre-registration and keeping with the theme.
There will be cash prizes to be given out. Registration can be done by going to the Huntsville AR Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or contact board members Meredith Miller, Jasmine Thompson or Amy Olic.
Please register by Dec. 4. Santa Claus will be there so please no extra Santa figures on the floats.
All floats need to be lined up at 3:30 p.m. at the Intermediate School parking lot and ready to be judged. Judging will start at 4:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Watch the chamber’s Facebook page for updates. The chamber hopes everyone will come out to participate and make this year the best parade ever!
