Man gets probation for assault

A Hindsville resident pleaded guilty last week and was given 10 years probation for second-degree sexual assault on a juvenile girl in his home.
Sloan B. Vanderpool, 41, entered his negotiated plea last Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court.
According to court documents, if he violates any of his conditions for probation, the court could impose a sentence of up to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and/or a fine of up to $15,000.
The incident took place in 2017.
Vanderpool must complete the Sex Offender Registration Form and pay a mandatory sex offender fee of $250. He also was fined $1,000 by the court.
Vanderpool waived his right to a jury trial.
In 2017 there were six children in the Vanderpool home, ages 9 to 15.
An affidavit for warrant of arrest said, “On or about January of 2017, defendant engaged in sexual contact with a minor and the actor was the minor’s guardian, or a person in a position of trust or authority over the minor.”
A warrant was served in November 2018 and Vanderpool was arrested on Dec. 11, 2018. He pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $25,000.
A jury trial that was scheduled for Feb. 12, 2019, was continued to May 14, 2019, then to June 11, 2019. On Aug. 13, 2019, it was continued until Feb. 12-13, 2020.
Vanderpool and his wife divorced in July 2019. They had five children together, while Mrs. Vanderpool had a child from a previous relationship, documents show.
