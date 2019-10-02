A St. Paul woman was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Duane Kees, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, announced in a news release that Rachael Shackelford, 30, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,500 in fines for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Law enforcement in November 2018 “received information that Shackelford was distributing methamphetamine from her residence in St. Paul, Arkansas,” the release said.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Shackelford’s residence on Jan. 9, 2019.
“Inside the residence, deputies located Shackelford along with syringes, digital scales, drug packaging materials, approximately 238 grams of methamphetamine and several firearms,” the release said.
The seized methamphetamine was determined to contain 190.89 grams of actual methamphetamine.
A federal grand jury in March 2019 indicted Shackelford. She entered a guilty plea in April 2019.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.