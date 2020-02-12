Fourth Judicial District, Division 3, Circuit Judge Stacey Zimmerman is being challenged by Fayetteville attorney Robert L. Depper III in the March 3 Primary Election.
Zimmerman, 56, was elected to the post in 1998. Depper, 41, is owner of Depper Legal Services since 2014.
This position hears cases involving children in foster care, abused and neglected situations, delinquency, truancy and adoptions, in Washington and Madison counties.
Depper has worked in the state Administrative Office of the Court’s Parent Counsel Program, and was a lawyer for the state Human Services Department’s Office of Policy and Legal Services.
Depper received a law degree in 2008 from the University of Arkansas’ School of Law.
Zimmerman serves as administrative judge for the 4th District and oversees 18 juvenile court officers.
Zimmerman received a law degree in 1989 from the UA School of Law.
Zimmerman has touted her experience in appealing to voters. Depper has said the current system is antiquated and needs a new direction.
Circuit judges serve six-year terms. Their pay was increased in 2019 to $172,298 a year.
Early voting will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and run through Monday, March 2, at the Madison County Courthouse. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
The five voting centers in Madison County will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 3. The voting centers will be at Hindsville First Baptist Church, Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church, the Kingston Community Building, the St. Paul Community Building and the Wesley Community Building.
A registered Madison County voter can cast a ballot at any of the vote center, regardless of where they live.
