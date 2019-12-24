HHS sophomore called ‘a good kid’

A sophomore at Huntsville High School who died in a two-vehicle accident last Wednesday “was a good kid, a very good kid,” according to Principal Roxanne Enix.
Salvador Fernandez was a passenger in a 2004 Dodge Neon driven by another HHS student. A third student also was in the vehicle, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Fernandez, 17, lived near Hindsville and was the son of Rocky and Sylvia Citlaly Fernandez. He had four brothers.
An account under the Salvador Fernandez name has been established at Arvest Bank. Donations can be made at any Arvest Bank and will help with burial and other expenses.
Sylvia Fernandez in a Facebook message to The Record said, “He was a kind kid and he loved and was very proud of his brothers. He had the best smile.”
The accident happened at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 45 near Highway 303, just outside of Goshen, the ASP said in its preliminary crash summary.
The report said the Dodge Neon was traveling westbound on Highway 45 west of Highway 303. The vehicle “attempted a left-hand turn into a private drive, failing to yield to V-2 in the eastbound lane.”
The second vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by Whitley Coatney, 24, of Muldrow, Okla.
“V-2 [Coatney] front made impact with the front right of V-1 in the eastbound lane. After impact, V-2 veered right off the south side of the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch facing east. V-1 spun left across the westbound lane and came to a rest in a ditch off the north side of the roadway.”
According to Enix, Fernandez attended Huntsville schools since kindergarten.
Sophomore Tucker Bradley moved to Huntsville in the seventh-grade, which is when he met Fernandez.
“Salvador was liked by everyone. He was a very funny kid who always had a smile on his face and making jokes,” Bradley said. “Just loved life and everyone around him. He was very caring for everyone who knew him.”
The two played football together in middle school.
“He was an amazing offensive lineman,” Bradley said. “And he wasn’t only my friend he was family to me. One thing we will always remember about him is his goofy smile and his crazy morning bed head.”
School counselors along with pastors Brad Moore and Wes May from the Madison County Ministerial Alliance were available at school Thursday.
“I’m very sad. Very heartbroken. He was a good kid,” Enix said on Thursday.
Huntsville Superintendent Dennis Fisher said he first heard of the wreck in a phone call from Enix Wednesday evening.
“I talked with her by phone to make sure we were going to have plenty of counselors available and she told me her plans for having counselors and pastors there. I felt real comfortable that she could take care of this,” he said.
“We as a school district, at times when things like this happens, it’s just one of those moments in time where you just stop and reflect on life and how precious it is and we just want that family to know that our school district mourns with them and our prayers and thoughts go out to them.”
Semester exams were scheduled for last Thursday, Enix said.
“I know that semester exams are tomorrow,” Enix wrote on Facebook Wednesday night. “I know that many are grieving at the loss of their classmate. I, too, am grieving. If you need tomorrow to gather your thoughts and strength, please do so. We will worry about semester exams after the break. If you are OK with testing tomorrow, please go ahead, we will be here.”
Enix said she had several students who chose to postpone exams, with several choosing not to attend school on Thursday.
Moore, whose daughter Emily was a classmate of Salvador, said he and others wanted to show support for Huntsville students last Thursday.
“We just wanted to be there for the kids, for the faculty and for the administration, just to provide a little support and just be there if they needed someone to talk to. It’s never easy, it’s especially tough on these kids,” he said.
“We wanted to be available in case some of the kids needed to talk and if not just be there with them, just to walk with them through that, to encourage them to grieve and let them know it’s OK to feel the way they’re feeling, whatever that is.”
Moore said for some students, a classmate’s death may be the first time they’ve had to deal with such a situation. For others, Salvador’s death brought back memories of other students who have passed away.
“One of the students shared that they were really close to Kayla Dotson, so it kind of brought those feelings of loss back up that she experienced at the time of Kayla’s death,” he said. Dotson died in 2017.
Moore said, “The 10th-graders especially. He was in their class. They knew each other. It’s especially hard for them.”
Fernandez played football at Huntsville until this past season. Head coach Matt Williams said the student was preparing to play again next year.
“The whole coaching staff is shocked and saddened,” Williams said last Thursday. “He had played football as a freshman and was a very good player before skipping his sophomore year.
“[I] just met with him last week about coming back to football in January. We were really looking forward to having him back. He was a great kid and will be missed. [I] can’t imagine what the family is going through. Thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Enix called Fernandez “kind of a quite little guy, always smiling, very friendly. Everybody liked him. He didn’t have any enemies that I know about. He’s just a nice young man.”
Enix said students and teachers alike were dealing with the death.
“It seems like this happens every year. The hurt’s still there. The players may change but the hurt’s still there,” she said. “I’m sure some of them are in shock. Each kid is different. Some kids handle it different. We’ve had some explosive behavior and we’ve had a lot of tears. A lot of [them] just quite by themselves. Teenagers think that they’re going to live forever, invincible.”
Enix said she remembers seeing Fernandez on Wednesday morning at the school.
“I always greet them every morning. I stand out in the hall and I go around to every classroom, speaking to the teachers and kids. Yesterday morning he came in with a group of kids and I said ‘good morning’ to them and they all just walked by me. I kind of put myself in front of them and leaned in and said ‘good morning,’ and he turns around, smiles and says ‘good morning, Mrs. Enix.’”
Enix said students and teachers at HHS all liked the sophomore.
“He had a lot of friends. He was just a genuine young man. The teachers, they loved him. It’s a big ball of emotions up here today. Not something we wanted to go into the break with.”
Fernandez was a good student and good young man, she said.
“He’s just a good kid. He’s no trouble whatsoever. We don’t have to discipline him. He’s just friendly. Just a good person.”
The death of Fernandez came just days before HHS will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Enix said she was happy his death did not come during the break, with students away from school.
“I don’t know if there’s a good time of year, but I am glad we were able to help our kids today, though. I am thankful ... it wasn’t a weekend, that we had the support to help the students, because that’s the most important thing. Academics can wait, but mental health and emotional distress has to be attended to immediately,” she said.
Enix said she has to learn to cope with the death, along with students and teachers.
“They didn’t teach me this in principal’s school. Seems like every year we’ve had to,” she said about dealing with the death of a student.
“A grief class would not be a bad idea.”
Enix said the high school was prepared to extend grief counseling on Friday of last week.
“If kids need to come in, we’re here. I’m not going to be a hard-nosed person and demand that everything be taken care of. If we run report cards late we run report cards late. I’m not worried about that at all,” she said.
Enix said Fernandez never expressed his plans for the future, to her at least.
“He was kind of quiet. I’m sure he probably wasn’t with his friends, but, it was a respect. It wasn’t a fear or anything, he was just respectful,” she said of how Fernandez acted with teachers and administrators.
“You want all of them [students] to be successful and I’m sure he would have been. His siblings are successful. His family are good people.”
Several people shared their feelings on The Record’s Facebook page.
One reader said, “Prayers for the family, friends, and community. He was such a sweet kid. RIP Sweet Boy.”
Moore said Huntsville High School is staffed by good people who help students in time of need.
“I think the kids have a lot of support here in the school,” he said. “The counselors are wonderful, they do a great job and Mrs. Enix ... she cares about the kids. She loves the kids and they know that makes a big difference.
“And the teachers ... how blessed we are because it’s a small school and it feels like a family and when something like this happens when tragedy strikes, they just pull together and lean on each other and care for each other. That was pretty neat to see that today, how the kids were supporting each other, caring for each other.”
Moore said the Fernandez family needs to be kept in everyone’s prayers.
“We just have to hold this family in our prayers. It’s going to be tough and for the other two as well. I know it’s got to be incredibly difficult for them, but especially this family, his parents and siblings.”
A funeral for Salvador was last Saturday at Brashears Funeral Home in Huntsville. Visitation was Friday night at the funeral home.
