The Madison County Election Commission approved the sales tax issue in St. Paul and ballot positions for the March 3 Primary Election.
The commission met last Friday, according to Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker.
Races between parties will be on the November ballot, while contested races within parties will be in March. If runoffs from the Primary Election are needed, they will be held in November.
St. Paul voters will be asked to approve a 2 percent sales tax, the first ever in the town.
The St. Paul Town Council last week approved an ordinance to levy the sales tax, and another ordinance to place the issue on the March Primary Election ballot.
Contests on the March 3 ballot will include president, State Supreme Court associate justice position 4, Circuit Court Division 3, and Circuit Court District 4, Division 8.
Blocker said Will Anderson withdrew from the Madison County Quorum Court District 2 race. Democrat Josh Mahoney withdrew his bid for the U.S. Senate.
Uncontested elections also will take place in the Berryville, Huntsville and Jasper school districts.
Robert Depper on Friday drew for ballot placement in the circuit 4 Division 3 race, but his challenger, incumbent Stacey Zimmerman won the top spot.
Running for the State Supreme Court position are Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch and challenger Barbara Womack Webb, who drew the top ballot spot.
A new position will be decided in Circuit Court 4 Division 8. Running are Brian Hogue, who drew the top spot on the ballot, Mieka Hatcher, Conrad Odom, Tim Sniveley and Diane Warren.
In other news, the commission once again approved its use of five vote centers beginning in March. The centers will be at the Hindsville First Baptist Church, Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church, Kingston Community Building, St. Paul Community Building and Wesley Community Building.
Madison County residents can vote at any of the centers, regardless of where they live.
Blocker said work still needs to be done in St. Paul, Kingston and Wesley to make the buildings more handicapped accessible.
Absentee voting for military personnel serving overseas will begin on Jan. 17. Early voting at the Madison County Courthouse will run from Feb. 17 to March 2.
Blocker said the county’s new voting equipment this week was being inspected by Elections Systems & Software. A test of the equipment is scheduled for Feb. 6. Blocker said she will hold demonstrations of the new equipment at various locations in the county.
A demonstration of the new equipment also is available at the county’s website. Visit www.madisoncogov.com then click on the Election tab. From there, click on video demonstration.
