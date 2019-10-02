Parks commission accepts bids for fencing and tiling work

The Huntsville Parks Commission accepted bids totaling $13,111 recently to complete projects at Mitchusson Park.
On Sept. 18, the group approved a low bid of $7,850 by Narens Fence Co. in Texarkana to fence around the pickleball and basketball court.
The other bid was for $8,075, said Todd Thomas, the commission’s chairman.
The bid approvals at last the regularly scheduled commission meeting require no further city approval.
A $5,261 bid from Aaron Watkins was accepted to tile the park bathroom. The other bid was $6,400.
Street Department Superintendent Josh Murr said he wants the fencing and tiling projects completed at the park.
Thomas agreed, but noted the city has future projects on its plate, too.
“We want to focus every bit of our effort that we have on finishing up just these little bitty things that we have left up there ... before we take on any other large projects,” Thomas said.
“We’ve got to finish this. We’ve got to finish what we’ve started.”
Those future projects include a volleyball court, a walking trail bridge, sidewalks at Town Commons, shade coverings over the amphitheater, the purchase of an automated external defibrillator (AED) unit and possibly a dog park.
The commission also discussed an ongoing water leak at the Tower of Valor in Memorial Park. The latest attempt to seal the basin didn’t stop the leak.
Thomas said one option is buying a liner for the basin. A second option is having an epoxy liner sprayed on. If neither worked, he said, the problem could be with the plumbing – which would take much more time to fix.
No further work on the tower will take place before winter, Thomas added.
In other business:
• The commission OK’d a proposed 2020 budget of $102,465, which now awaits city council approval.
The total includes $43,478.09 for improvements.
• Sean Davis, an employee of the water department, was approved as a replacement for Commissioner Greg Sone, who took a job at a Springdale school. Davis’ term will expire in 2023.
The move needs city council approval.
• Commissioner Don Smith agreed to stay on the board for another term. His current term was set to expire in 2019.
• Biking enthusiast and city employee Eric Blocker addressed commissioners, thanking them for approving $10,000 toward a skills track that was built last year at Mitchusson Park.
Blocker this year organized a mountain bike team at the Huntsville Schools for boys and girls in grades 6-12.
The team now has 12 members who raced recently in Eureka Springs. He expects that size to double or maybe triple by next year.
“We’re gonna need somewhere to ride,” Blocker said.
His ultimate goal is to host a mountain bike event in Huntsville.
The Eureka Springs event drew 450 student-athletes from Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Students and adults stayed or camped in the city for two days, Blocker said.
