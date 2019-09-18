The St. Paul Town Council decided last week to pursue a local sales tax, an issue that would be put before voters in the community.
Mayor Nina Selz said nobody from the public attended last week’s council meeting.
“The council decided to pursue the matter in two steps,” she said.
The first step will be to send a letter to registered voters to “tell them what we’re up to and invite them to a public hearing. We’ll probably set two dates, one in the afternoon and one at night, see if anybody comes and gives us any feedback.
“Based on what we find, then we will contact the correct people to start the process.”
Selz said that at the last election, there were 55 registered voters in the community, which had a population of 113 in the 2000 U.S. Census.
The council discussed the issue of a tax at its July meeting, then did not have a quorum in August for a meeting.
St. Paul currently does not have a sales tax. Plans announced by Dollar General to open a store there brought the issue forth in July.
Selz said that in 2018, the town “ran over our planned General Fund budget by $2,810.” She said a local sales tax could “help us with expenses here, but we’re still spending more than what’s coming in.”
Selz said the council would like to see the issue on the March Primary Election ballot. The town will seek a 2 percent tax. She said Huntsville and Elkins both have taxes of 2 percent.
When a Dollar General opened in Goshen last year, then-Mayor Max Poye said the store projected sales between $900,000 and $1.5 million a year, which would generate between $9,000 and $15,000 in sales tax for the city.
Current places of business in St. Paul include the Snack Shack, Ahart’s Grocery and Kimball’s Grocery store. Ahart’s is the only place in town that sells gasoline.
According to Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker, St. Paul will first have to adopt an ordinance levying a local sales and use tax.
“The council would also need to adopt an ordinance calling for a special election on the sales tax,” Blocker said. “It is considered a special election, even if it is held in conjunction with the Preferential Primary Election or the General Election.
“Once these ordinances have been adopted by the St. Paul Town Council, they must be filed with the county clerk’s office. The question would then be referred to the voters of the town of St. Paul, at the date set by ordinance for the holding of the election. Only voters who reside in the incorporated city limits of St. Paul would be eligible to vote on the matter.”
Selz said the public will be kept informed about the issue.
“Whenever we decide what the date is of our public meetings, we’ll plaster it all around,” she said.
The council next will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the St. Paul Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.