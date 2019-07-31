Huntsville Water to determine new director

The Huntsville Water Commission planned to interview two applicants on Wednesday who have applied to take over when Director Larry Garrett retires next year.
The commission will meet at noon on Thursday, Aug. 1, and could name the new director then, according to Garrett and commission Chairman Jeff Watson.
The applicants are current employees of the water department, Watson said. Garrett said a third person withdrew his application for the post.
The candidates are:
• Bill Eoff, wastewater manager since 1998. Eoff has worked for the water department since 1995.
• Sean Davis, an employee since 2005. He started as a wastewater operator and became a water operator in 2010.
“That’s how we want to approach this first, is internally,” Watson said. “We want to proceed internally first. If we don’t have anybody internally after the interviews that we feel is qualified, then we’ll go another direction.”
Garrett said the commission met on Wednesday, July 17. He has not announced an official retirement date, only that it will be in 2020.
“They went into executive session. When they came out they just announced that they were going to do interviews on three applicants that have applied in-house,” Garrett said.
Watson added, “we’re going to have the interviews on the afternoon of the 31st, then if we feel that one of the candidates is who we want, we will announce that at the meeting on Aug. 1.”
Garrett said he doesn’t have a specific resignation date set yet.
“I just told them sometime in 2020,” he said. “There’s just some things I need to have completed by 2020 and most of that’s personal stuff.
“And there’s a lot of things that I have to do that I only do once a year that whoever this new person may be really needs to be trained.”
Watson noted that the board wants to get “an early jump” on finding Garrett’s replacement.
“[That way], the person who is selected, they can kind of watch and observe and kind of shadow him and learn more about the job that way,” Watson said.
Garrett also has worked on various projects, such as a new water tank on Governor’s Hill.
“I would like to see that done, but, you know, we’ve got to come up with funding first,” he said of the project that will cost over $1 million.
Watson said hiring Garrett’s replacement in 2019 will be a benefit to that person.
“It gives them a good idea about what to expect, what kinds of things they’re going to be looking at or dealing with whenever the job becomes theirs completely after Larry leaves,” Watson said. “They’ll have a good knowledge and background and understanding of how to do things.”
Garrett joined the water department in 1995 as a distribution operator. After he became wastewater manager, he was asked to fill in for the water director, who left the job vacant. Garrett said he filled in for six months before suggesting to authorities they needed to find a full-time director. He then was asked to take the position.
January 2020 will mark Garrett’s 25th year with the water utility.
