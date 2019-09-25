Madison County has seen a slight reduction in the money spent to house prisoners in Washington and Carroll counties this year, according to County Clerk Tamitha Blocker.
The county – from January to July payments – has paid $12,537 less than it did a year ago, Blocker said.
From January to July 2018, Madison County paid $342,822 to house its inmates in Washington and Carroll counties. For the same time period this year, Blocker said, the county has paid $330,285.
Huntsville City Clerk Janice Smith said the city has paid $17,890 to Madison County through Aug. 1 for its share of housing prisoners elsewhere. The other counties bill Madison County, which then bills the city, Smith said.
The Madison County Jail is used as a 24-hour holding facility. After the 24 hours, Madison County has to transport prisoners to other counties.
Washington County charges Madison County $62 per day per inmate, and Carroll County charges $35 per day per inmate. Carroll County allows Madison County the option to have 10 beds, though that space often is used for Carroll County inmates.
Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas called the situation “a crisis.”
“From the streets to the heads of departments, we’re all very aware of it. The problem is incarceration rates are going up and the facilities aren’t growing,” Thomas said.
Madison County Judge Frank Weaver recently said the county’s contract with Washington County runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31.
“I think there’s room for concern,” he said about costs and availability at other jails.
“The quorum court’s the one that’s going to set that [price] and we’re pleased we didn’t get any different than what it was prior to that,” he said of the $62 a day fee. The fee didn’t change from 2018 to 2019.
Weaver said several factors have helped to lower the cost of housing prisoners elsewhere this year.
“Apparently it’s probably a combination of things. In some cases where people are getting out, maybe some have bonded out that didn’t before,” he said.
One cause of the current problem was created by the Arkansas Legislature, Thomas said. A few years ago there were numerous Class D felonies that were changed to Class A misdemeanors, “which takes them out of the state prison system and ships them back into county jails.”
Thomas said all county jails in north and northwest Arkansas are at capacity, with some over capacity. He fears that within maybe a year those arrested for felonies might have to be released due to no jail space available.
“We’re prioritizing basically by classification of the severity of the offense,” he said.
“At this point it’s kind of catch and release. You catch them and then you try to make a bond. If you can have them for a week you do and if you can’t ... then we give them a new court date.”
Earlier this year, the Madison County Quorum Court heard about “Justice Bridge,” which is free to the county through the state’s Risk Management Program.
The program placed video monitors in Madison County courtrooms and uses “high-tech jail phone” at remote locations. The phones allow the judge and prisoner to see each other, and the images are displayed on the large monitors, as well.
Weaver said he’s sure the Justice Bridge program has helped save what the county has to pay to transport prisoners between Madison and Washington counties. Exact figures as to how much it may have saved have not been provided to the judge, he said.
In 2018, the county spent a total of $575,467 for inmate housing. Of that, $2,835 went to Carroll County, with $572,632 going to Washington County.
“The numbers show we are down a little bit,” he said of 2019 payments. “Over seven months, if you take that $12,000 or so ... that’s less than $2,000 a month on average. Overall that would be somewhere around $20,000, $22,000 if it continues like that, which that’s good. That is somewhat less than what we anticipated.”
The Madison County Quorum Court in November 2018 approved the transfer of $85,000 from general funds to the county jail fund to help pay for housing prisoners in other counties. The cost was going to be more than the court had budgeted for the year.
The Washington County Detention Center is designed to hold 710 prisoners. Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder and its quorum court have wrestled with overcrowding, which often means prisoners sleep on the jail floor.
Washington County justice of the peace Sam Duncan has said the Washington County facility should be for Washington County inmates and not those from surrounding counties.
A new $38 million jail has been proposed in Washington County. Washington County JP Ann Harbison said recently that voters should be asked on March 1 whether to fund a tax increase or another method to pay for a jail expansion.
Felder and other officials have stressed that contracts with Madison County and the U.S. Marshals Service have helped operate the current jail.
Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill told the media earlier this year that in addition to the money from Madison County to house prisoners in Fayetteville, the jail took in $1.3 million last year from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Madison County’s current jail was converted to a 24-hour holding facility in 2015 following several years of noncompliance with state standards.
Thomas said the issue of overcrowded jails isn’t just a problem in northern Arkansas.
“This isn’t just Arkansas. It’s absolutely nationwide. Some worse than others,” he said.
“Where you have an explosion or an increase in population ... you’re going to have more of that. The more people you bring in the more problems you’re going to have. And it taxes all of your resources, not just law enforcement.”
Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest growing areas in the country, population- wise.
Madison County has looked at building a new jail or being part of a regional jail. Estimates for a new jail have ranged from $1,480,181 to renovate the current holding facility up to $8.2 million to build a 60-bed jail on the old Gaskill Ford property.
In addition to the construction costs, Madison County also would be responsible for the maintenance and operations costs each year.
Weaver said the issue of a new jail in either Huntsville or the region will come up this week when he attends a County Judges Association meeting in Benton.
“We’ll be discussing that. Overcrowding, jail costs, prisoner housing costs and regional jails will also be a topic in that,” he said.
“I don’t know where that’s going to go to or what all that’s going to involve. Regional jails are private contractors building facilities. I’ve heard all kinds of ranges for costs for that.”
Thomas said others in law enforcement he’s heard from support the idea of a regional jail, one which would be operated by a private company not a local city or county. He said very little money is available to cities and counties to build their own jails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.