Plans for a craft brewery and taproom in the former Basham building have fallen through.
Ashlyn and Jesse Gagnon told The Record that for personal reasons, they will not be able to open the business in Huntsville. They expressed appreciation for the warm welcome they had received here, and said that they hope to maintain their connection with the city. The couple approached the Huntsville City Council in October with plans for the business.
“I think we’ll have something in the space within a few months that the community will enjoy and will also be able to attract people taking (highway) 412 coming to and from their adventures in Madison County,” commented Shane Matson, manager of PbH Basham LLC, which leases the Basham building from the city.
“We have had several exciting conversations with people interested in starting businesses in Basham and War Eagle One (the former Arvest Bank building on the square),” he added.
