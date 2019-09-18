The Madison County Sheriff’s Office offers a new way to keep up with who is being held in the county’s holding facility.
Lt. Russell Alberts said a new application allows jail intake information to be downloaded onto smart phones.
“Madison County Sheriff’s Office now has an app to follow detainees in our holding facility, which can be downloaded onto your smart phone,” the website www.mcso.ar.gov says.
“To get the App, go to either the Apple or the Google store and search for ‘RPS-Inmate Info.’” Inmate information is still available at the website for those without smart phones.
“Once you have the App installed select Madison County and you’re all set.”
The new app is run by Re=lativity, Inc. out of Jonesboro.
The app came about when the sheriff’s office installed a new computer server, Alberts said. The server was purchased in May for $8,985.91.
Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker said $10,000 was in the 2018 budget for a new server, but officials did not feel it was enough money. The same amount then was placed in the 2019 budget.
The new server replaces one that was installed in 2014.
The Madison County Quorum Court in December 2018 heard from Alberts, who said the current server was on the verge of crashing.
