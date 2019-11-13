The following felony cases were resolved in Madison County Circuit Court during the month of October.
• Christopher B. Melland, 45, entered a negotiated guilty plea for first-degree criminal mischief and received 36 months probation.
• Billy Gordon Crow, 60, entered a negotiated guilty plea for second-degree sexual assault and received 60 months suspended.
• Melvin Lee Smith 41, entered a negotiated guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance and received 48 months probation.
• Buckey James Murphy, 43, entered a negotiated guilty plea for fourth-degree sexual assault and received 24 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction with 48 months suspended.
• Christopher M. Atkinson, 41, residential burglary, nolle prossed.
• Christopher P. Plybon Jr., 20, entered a negotiated guilty plea for failure to comply with registration and required reporting and received 36 months probation.
• Chad Michael Price, 42, entered a negotiated guilty plea for possession of firearms by certain persons and received 60 months suspended.
• Elizabeth Diane Stone, 46, entered a negotiated guilty plea for possession of drug paraphernalia and received 36 months suspended.
• Brandon David Harp, 29, entered a negotiated guilty plea for two counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and received 36 months probation.
• William Tyler Hickman, 30, entered a negotiated guilty plea for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of a controlled substance and received five years probation.
• Diego Martinez, 21, entered a negotiated guilty plea for possession of a controlled substance and received 36 months probation.
• Tiffany D. Todd-Rowan, 27, entered a negotiated guilty plea for introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another and received 96 months probation.
• Jesse Carl Jones, 30, entered a negotiated guilty plea for accomplice to theft of property and received 72 months probation.
• Jessica Dawn Jones, 30, entered a negotiated guilty plea for theft of property and received 120 months probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.