Engineer: Still no progress toward water repairs

At the The Madison County Water Facilities Board meeting recently, board members discussed tank inspections, repairs along Wharton Creek and a project to repair and replace pumps and tanks in the county.
Manager Rodney Reynolds said consulting engineer Mark Johnson of ESI in Springdale gave an update on the repair project, which will cost more than $1 million.
The project will repaint five tanks and install four new pumps in the county. The repainting will be at Bohannan, Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle. The four new pumps will be at Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle.
Johnson said he has not heard anything more from state officials since the board’s meeting in August.
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission has approved a loan of up to $1.3 million from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to fund the project. Water users in the affected areas will see a rate increase, although the amount has not been determined, Johnson said.
The board also heard from Reynolds on the $150,000 Whorton Creek project. Red Rock brought in more than 3,000 tons of rock to rebuild a 500-foot section of the creek.
Reynolds said the project has been completed, except for a culvert which was to be removed by Red Rock. Reynolds said he submitted paperwork to the ANRC, which will pay for 75 percent of the project. The water board will pay for 25 percent.
Reynolds said the board heard from Bob Rutz from Prayer Lake near Kingston, who asked if the board could treat water in the lake with a distribution system.
“That’s not something that we do,” Reynolds said. “It wouldn’t be feasible for us to do that. He was wanting us to run lines down in southern Madison County, but we’ve given that area to Mt. Olive.”
Reynolds said the board also looked at a preliminary map of the district that is being developed by ESI. An engineer has worked two weeks on the project, he said.
The board’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
