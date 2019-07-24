Plans submitted for new circuit judge seat

A plan proposed by the Fourth Judicial District of Arkansas would split up the case load of juvenile cases between the Division 3 judge and a newly-created judge position, if approved by the Arkansas Supreme Court.
The judicial district will have add an eighth judge, effective Jan. 1, 2021, per a decision by the Arkansas legislature. The position will be up for election in March of next year. The position has so far drawn three candidates: Brian Hogue, Conrad Odom and Tim Snively.
Currently, Division 3 – which is currently presided over by Judge Joanna Taylor – oversees “all juvenile detention hearings for juveniles arrested and cited for non-traffic misdemeanors and all felonies in Washington and Madison counties.” The plan proposes that beginning Jan. 1, 2021, that position would hear 10 percent of domestic relations cases (excluding domestic abuse); 50 percent of juvenile cases files; 50 percent of juvenile detention hearings; 50 percent of open juvenile cases; all juvenile cases transfered from the criminal division; and “other types of cases on assignment from other divisions as needed.”
Division 8, the new position, would match the Division 3 responsibilities, with the exception that it would hear all criminal division cases in which a juvenile is charged.
Domestic cases beginning Jan. 1, 2021, would be assigned to the other divisions as follows: Division 2 – 20 percent; Division 4 – 20 percent; Division 5 – 20 percent; and Division 7 – 20 percent.
The plan states that civil cases would be assigned to Divisions 1, 2 and 5, and that “domestic relations cases involving a child or party in an open and pending juvenile proceeding” would be transferred to Division 3 or Division 8.
The plan proposes to “randomly and equally” assign domestic abuse cases among Divisions 1, 2 and 5; and probate cases among Divisions 1, 2, 5 and 7.
The following is a list of the current circuit judges:
• Division 1: Doug Martin
• Division 2: John Threet
• Division 3: Stacey Zimmerman
• Division 4: Cristi Beaumont
• Division 5: Beth Storey Bryan
• Division 6: Mark Lindsay
• Division 7: Joanna Taylor
Zimmerman has so far drawn at least one challenger in next year’s election. Robert L. Depper, 41, announced earlier this month that he will run for the seat next year. He currently owns Depper Legal Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.