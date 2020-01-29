Tweaks to buildings should save money

Tweaks being made to the plans for Career and Technical Education buildings in Huntsville and St. Paul should help save money on the projects, according to the chief architect.
“To be honest with you, I think, my fingers are crossed because you never know, but the changes we’re making should help improve our budget,” said Craig Boone with Architecture Plus in Fort Smith.
“It’s not going to be a huge, significant amount,” he said.
“We’re tweaking the layouts just a bit to better accommodate the (CTE) programs,” Boone said. The requests for some minor changes came from the school district, he said.
Boone said the tweaking includes “taking some of the lab spaces and combining them into one bigger lab, instead of two smaller labs.”
He said Architecture Plus is “reworking one of the classroom areas in the CNA [certified nursing] portion into a bigger lab.”
Tweaks to the plans for the CTE building in St. Paul will create “some larger spaces,” he said.
“The building size is not changing. The exterior walls are staying the same, we’re just doing some tweaking on this to better accommodate the programs.”
Madison County voters in May 2019 approved a 3.9-mill increase for the school district. The increase will raise the district’s millage rate to 36 mills for an activities center, two CTE facilities and new heating and air conditioning units for the St. Paul and Charles H. Berry Gymnasiums.
In January 2019, the estimate to build the two CTE facilities was $3.642 million to $3.778 million. A later estimate was $500,000 higher.
Phil Jones of C.R. Crawford Construction originally said the project cost for the two CTE buildings, activities building and the HVAC projects would be about $13-14 million.
The original cost estimate for both CTE buildings on Jan. 30, 2019, was $3,788,460. On Oct. 11, the estimate was $4,307,905, an increase of $519,445.
The new estimates included $2,821,215 for the Huntsville CTE building and $1,486,690 for St. Paul.
C.R. Crawford cost estimator Ryan Noble said last week that the company did not have an updated cost estimate since November.
Interim Superintendent Audra Kimball said, “Changes we made for spacing should help” with the overall cost.
The facility in St. Paul is scheduled to be 8,414 square feet, with the Huntsville building 20,988 square feet, Noble said previously.
Based on student surveys, St. Paul CTE will be used to teach auto body shop and certified nursing assistant classes. The Huntsville CTE will offer instruction in diesel mechanic, CNA, welding and one more area, possibly emergency response. The CNA testing also could be done locally.
Plans call for the new CTE building in Huntsville to have six classrooms, four project labs, storage rooms, offices, overhead sectional doors, 10 total bathrooms and two outside covers.
Boone said it should take a few weeks to “get the plans up to where we want them. When we get them finished we’ll run them back through the state, but we’ll also get the construction manager started and working on their bid packages.”
The original plans have gotten approval from several state agencies. Once the plans are updated, they will be resubmitted to the state. Boone said the second approval should not take as long as the original.
“It should not, because again, depending on what the changes are actually, the changes we’re making, some of the agencies won’t even have to be notified.
“It will not take as long as the first time. We’ll walk it through pretty quick,” he said.
Kimball agreed, saying, “it shouldn’t take as long. We already have the approval, so at this point it should be pretty quick.”
Construction manager C.R. Crawford is awaiting the final plans to put out bids for the projects.
“We have the lab divided into two spaces, so by taking that [wall] out into one large space we were able to accommodate the state requirements,” Boone said.
Once changes are approved, Boone said he hopes to “just keep the progress going and getting things wrapped up so we can get onto the arena and other projects.”
The activities center with a 1,500 seat sports arena will be built on land the school owns between North Gaskill and Polk streets, with Cain Avenue to the south.
The CTE project in Huntsville is the first for Architecture Plus, though Boone said the company has worked on agricultural and vocational-agriculture buildings elsewhere.
The business has designed activities centers in about 20 school districts, including Alma, Mineral Springs, Nashville and Prairie Grove.
Boone said several school districts in the state are considering CTE facilities and programs.
“Right now we’re looking, I’ve got a couple of our clients that are starting the beginning phase of talking about career tech,” Boone said.
“This is something that’s a great deal that a lot of the school districts have started, kind of slipping away from the career technology, and also they’ve realized there’s, we’ve kind of let down some of the students we’re serving, so I’ve got several districts that are talking now about coming back in with CTE programs,” he said.
