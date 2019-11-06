The following violations were found at local businesses by the Arkansas Department of Health during the month of October:
HUNTSVILLE
ELEMENTARY
• Observation: Hand washing sinks lacked proper signage. Corrective Action: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all hand-washing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.
MADISON COUNTY JAIL
• Observation: Facility lacks proper signage. Corrective Action: Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all hand-washing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers.
412 EXPRESS
• Observation: Eggs in walk in cooler were being stored above ready to eat tomatoes. Corrective Action: Raw meats and animal products shall be stored in a manner that prevents possible contamination to ready to eat products.
• Observation: Hand-washing sink near cash register had cleaning utensils in it at time of inspection. Corrective Action: A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing.
HUNTSVILLE SR
ACTIVITY CENTER
• Observation: Raw bacon was being stored above ready to eat grapes. Corrective Action: All raw meats and animal products shall be stored in a manner that prevents possible contamination.
Y CAFE
• Observation: Employee used the three compartment sink to wash hands when returned from break. Corrective Action: Require food employees to use only designated hand wash sinks for hand washing.
WHITE OAK STATION #5 TMART
• Observation: Raw uncooked ribs were being stored above ready to eat green beans in the refrigerator. Corrective Action: All raw meats and animal products shall be stored in a manner that prevents contamination to ready to eat products.
WALMART #373A FUEL CENTER
• Observation: Creamer dispenser for coffee was being cleaned in the hand-washing sink at time of inspection. Corrective Action: A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand-washing.
WalMart #373 FOOD STORE
• Observation: Several cans of green beans had dents on the seal. Corrective Action: Canned goods with dents affecting the seal shall be removed from sale.
Employee pulled cans from shelf.
