Dollar General securing final permits for new location in south county

Dollar General is in the process of securing final permits for a location in St. Paul, according to company representatives.
“At this time, we are finalizing our due diligence phase for a new location off Arkansas [Highway] 23 in St. Paul,” said Angela Petkovic, public relations representative for Dollar General. “A part of our due diligence phase includes securing final permits. We currently anticipate breaking ground within the coming weeks.”
The store will be the second in Madison County, with the other located on Parrott Drive in Huntsville. There is also a Dollar General store in Elkins, and a store opened on Highway 45 in Goshen in July 2018. A sign has been posted along Highway 23 in St. Paul advertising the future location of the store.
Petkovic said the company does not disclose construction costs to media.
With the new store on its way, the St. Paul Town Council discussed earlier this summer the possibility of asking residents for a city sales tax. Currently, the town has no sales tax.
St. Paul Mayor Nina Selz brought the issue up to the council at its July meeting.
“I know we’re looking forward to a local income tax to help us with expenses here, but we’re still spending more than what’s coming in,” Selz told the council in July. “If we go for a local sales tax, the residents have to vote for it, and that itself is an expense.”
Selz later said that in 2018, the town “ran over our planned General Fund budget by $2,810,” and that there was one unplanned expense in the amount of $1,147.
“Our largest expenditures are utilities and employment/labor,” she said. “For 2018, approximately 38 percent of budget was for employment/labor and 30 percent utilities ... the rest is building insurance, office supplies, park maintenance, etc.
“... For 2019, January through June, we have not overspent total budget. However, we will likely be over-budget by year’s end on several items; we underestimated utilities, specifically Windstream, and the park maintenance budget will be over due to an unexpected event. The pipes in the water fountain rusted through and needed replacement.”
If the town were to pursue a sales tax, the council would first have to approve an ordinance levying a local sales and use tax. The council would have the option of doing so for a one-eighth, one-fourth, one-half and three-fourths of one percent; or a combination of those amounts, Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker said last month. The council would also be required to adopt an ordinance calling for a special election on the sales tax. Blocker said that even if it’s held in conjunction with the Preferential Primary Election of the General Election, it’s still considered a special election.
“Once these ordinances have been adopted by the St. Paul Town Council, they must be filed with the county clerk’s office,” Blocker said last month. “The question would then be referred to the voters of the town of St. Paul, at the date set by ordinance for the holding of the election. Only voters who reside in the incorporated city limits of St. Paul would be eligible to vote on the matter.”
The primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2020. The General Election will be held Nov. 3, 2020.
Current places of business in St. Paul include the Snack Shack, Ahart’s Grocery and Kimball’s Grocery store. The Combs store, down the road on Highway 16, closed recently, and Ahart’s is the only place in town that sells gasoline. Operators of Ahart’s and Kimball’s have also faced health issues in recent months, council members said last month.
The St. Paul Town Council met on Tuesday, Aug. 13; however, it did not have enough members for a quorum. The council will meet next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the St. Paul Town Hall.
