The Madison County Water Facilities Board could seek bids by this summer for a million-dollar project to install new pumps and repaint tanks at various locations, according to Manager Rodney Reynolds.
The board at its regular monthly meeting last week heard from engineer Mark Johnson with ESI in Springdale. Johnson has sent plans for the project to the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the Arkansas Department of Health for approval.
“They had a few little questions, so he’s revising the plans for them,” Reynolds said. “Hopefully, he’s thinking that we might, might be able to go to bids in the summer.”
The project, which will cost more than $1 million, will repaint five tanks and install four new pumps in the county.
The repainting will be at Bohannan, Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle. The four new pumps will be at Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle.
The ANRC has approved a loan of up to $1.3 million from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to fund the project. Water users in the affected areas will see a rate increase, although the amount has not been determined.
If bids are sought this summer, work could begin this fall.
“It’s got to cool down a little bit for them,” Reynolds said.
“We have to do the pump stations first. The way they’re doing the pumps, they’re going to have them brought in,” he said. “They’re going to all be put together and they’re going to be on kind of skids, so they can just go in there and take the others out and slide the other ones in and hook them up and should be only down one day.”
Reynolds added, “So our tanks will keep us going during that time.”
Reynolds said the board last week opened its meeting with a required public hearing about the project. No one spoke against the project, he said.
“We’re getting there. It’s slow but sure,” Reynolds said of the project to update pumps and tanks in the district.
In other business, Johnson said his company has done some work on a mapping system for the board, with more details coming at the February meeting.
A mapping project would help locate all of the board’s lines, pump stations, tanks and other items in the county. Once a digital map has been created, those working in the field can use a phone or tablet to locate the items.
Johnson, whose company did a similar project for the city of Centerton, said there are numerous software programs available for mapping, but many require access to the Internet or cell phone service, both of which can be inconsistent in parts of the county.
Johnson said the county could purchase tablet computers for those in the field. Once a digital map is created, it could be transferred to a tablet for use in the field. Or, someone headed out on a project could print a copy of the area where they are going.
Reynolds said he is awaiting the go-ahead from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) before progressing with work at Cobb Creek.
Reynolds said a water line crosses Cobb Creek five times and the board wants to “add some concrete to kind of brace it up.”
In other news, Reynolds said heavy rain in the county Jan. 11-12 apparently did not cause any trouble with water lines. Madison County received up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.
“We got by lucky. I went and checked some creek crossings and places yesterday (last Wednesday) and everything looked good,” he said.
“With the ground so saturated right now, it don’t take much to get everything rolling.”
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
