Trial set for man accused in battery

A Huntsville man will face a jury trial on June 22 for allegedly shooting his father last year.
Ronnie Littlehawk Jr., 24, was arrested in the Sept. 24, 2019, shooting of his father. He originally was charged with attempted murder, but that was changed to first-degree battery.
Littlehawk Jr. last Tuesday made an appearance in Madison County Circuit Court, where the trial date was set. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., according to information filed by Judge Mark Lindsay.
If convicted by the jury, Littlehawk Jr. could face 5-20 years in prison.
According to the Huntsville Police Department, Ronnie Littlehawk Sr., 41, was shot at his home within the city limits.
Officers arrived to find the father shot in the abdomen with a small-caliber revolver, and learned the father and son had engaged in a verbal altercation.
Littlehawk Sr. was transported to a regional hospital.
Littlehawk Jr. was arrested at 10:55 p.m. on Sept. 24, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office records. He was taken into custody, interviewed at the Huntsville Police Department and later transported to and booked into the Madison County Jail.
His bond was set at $125,000.
Littlehawk Jr. entered a not guilty plea in November 2019.
