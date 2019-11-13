Home Depot employees work on Kingston Legion

Two dozen employees of five Home Depot stores came together last week to repair the Kingston American Hall after a waterline leak this summer damaged abut 60 percent of the facility.
The building is home to American Legion Post 230 and the Madison County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10021.
Home Depot employees came to Madison County last Tuesday and Wednesday to put down new flooring, install new bathroom fixtures, put up new walls in spots and do additional clean-up.
Employees on their days off volunteered from stores in Fayetteville, Rogers, Mountain Home, Harrison and Branson, Mo.
Fayetteville Home Depot store Manager Cira Abiseid said a small crew will return once additional supplies come in to finish the job. The material includes a new window, new light switch covers and a piece for old and new flooring to seam together.
The Kingston American Legion was approved for a “Celebration of Service” grant from Home Depot in the amount of nearly $8,000.
The Kingston American Legion was built in 1948. An extension was added onto the building in 1984. The waterline break occurred inside the section built in 1984.
The building had insurance, but not for flooding.
Abiseid and other company representatives visited the hall in August to assess the damage.
American Legion Commander Don Burk said the Kingston chapter is appreciative of everyone’s effort.
“Words can’t express how thankful we are,” he said. “Today’s Bank came out yesterday and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs for us. The lodge in Berryville is supplying the chicken today and the lodge here in Kingston is furnishing the other things that go with it.”
Burk added, “We’re amazed. It’s a miracle for us. We were struggling.”
After damaged material was removed from the building this past summer, local volunteers began to repair the facility. It was taking time and the Legion was short on money.
Burk said it was extra special that the majority of the work was done before Veterans Day, which was Monday of this week.
“When she [Abiseid] came out and looked at it, she said, ‘If the grant is approved we will have it finished by Veterans Day for you.’ She’s well on track to do that. We can’t say thank you enough for everything.”
Another helpful effort came from students at Kingston Schools.
“When the material was delivered here, they just off-loaded the pallets on the ground,” he said. “I had gone up to school and asked for 4-6 boys to come down and help us. ... When they came down there were 16 kids, one girl in the bunch. They unloaded everything and [had it] in the building in 30 minutes.”
The students ate lunch with the Home Depot workers on Tuesday.
“The school has really supported us,” Burk said. “We just can’t say enough for the people that’s donated and volunteered. This means a lot to us, it means a lot to the community.”
Burk said he was told to expect 15-20 people from Home Depot on the first day. A total of 25 came to work on the building.
Abiseid said a group email to fellow managers is sent out ahead of work such as the Legion hall.
“Anytime we’re going to come up with a big project like what this is, that requires a lot of labor, we send out an email to all the stores. ... We communicate as store managers. ... They send us names and who’s going to be where and what day,” she said last Wednesday.
“As the program of Celebration of Service has gotten bigger and bigger, they’ve [Home Depot] donated more and more money. In the next five years, Home Depot will do about $80 million in veterans charitable giving.”
Some of those who came to Kingston were gifted carpenters, while others had limited skills but wanted to help.
Abiseid said the project in Kingston was larger than most. Often the employees will build ramps at a veteran’s home or such.
“This is a fairly large project,” she said. “I’d say a grant is generally between $5,000 and $6,000. This one was about $8,000.”
Abiseid said Home Depot employees come to projects on their own.
“They’re here because they live the values of the Home Depot. One of those values is giving back to the community,” Abiseid said.
She also said the group wanted to finish the project before Veterans Day.
“That was our goal was to get them back in the building and ready to have a dance, ready to have a party, whatever they wanted to do, because I know this is such a big part of the community as well,” she said.
“They’re really engaged in what goes on in the community. ... That was our goal, get them back in here by Veterans Day,” Abiseid said.
Joe Salazar, who served with the U.S. Marines from 1978-1984, came from the Fayetteville store to work in Kingston.
“It’s absolutely fabulous. We’re talking giving back to the community, especially since this is a community of everybody knows each other. It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” he said.
Doing work for fellow veterans also is special, he said.
“Oh yeah, helping out those who have gone ... some who had not come back. I mean, this really means a lot,” he said.
Rachel Sanders came to Kingston from the Mountain Home store. Last week was her second project with the program.
“It’s wonderful. We’ve met the commander, he’s great,” she said of Burk.
“Everybody comes together and works all together. We come and do it all on our own time, on our day’s off. It’s really great. It’s a good time.”
Melissa Chisenhall, store manager in Mountain Home, said she did her first project when she went to work at Home Depot 17 years ago.
“This is my second one in the last two weeks,” Chisenhall said. She also worked at a women’s choice center in Harrison, where they did kitchen cabinets, flooring, painting and more.
“I think it’s been an awesome, really well-planned project,” she said of the Kingston work. “They’ve definitely made a huge impact inside. I really enjoy the district projects where we get to see people, so many stores come together, get to kind of catch up and work together.”
Chisenhall said each person brings a personal skill set to the jobs, then they learn even more.
“You come kind of as a novice and then you start learning how to do things and expand your skills and everybody works hard. We’ve got a great crew that has a great work ethic.”
The back of the Legion building is used by the Madison County VFW. Commander Joe Commerford said the community will benefit from the project.
“This for us was an important thing. There’s a lot of history in the building and to be able to save it and make it usable, in the Kingston community it’s an important building,” he said.
“The fact that Home Depot stepped forward and donated material and labor, that’s the biggest part. There’s $8,000 worth of materials there and if we’d had to fundraise $8,000 and this time of year there’s so many good causes. ... There’s a limited pot to dip out of,” he said.
“This has come together good. It looks super in there, they’ve just done a wonderful job. The organization like the bank that came out and fed these guys, the Odd Fellows that are feeding them today, just the community coming together to help people. Makes you feel good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.