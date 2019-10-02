Goshen police were preparing to interview possible suspects involved with a recent high-speed chase, during which an officer was seriously injured when his patrol car left Highway 45 and crashed in a wooded and secluded area of the town.
Officer Michael Freeman, 53, attempted to stop a vehicle about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. According to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police, the vehicle in question “immediately fled when Officer Freeman activated his emergency lights.”
The release said Freeman’s patrol car left the road, “rolling end over end, and landing in the wooded area north of Highway 45.”
Bill Sadler with the ASP said, “The officer was reportedly the target of a gunshot during the pursuit, however his injuries were limited to those caused by the crash.”
Goshen Police Chief Mike Ball last week said, “We have a suspect that my officers ... are in the process, they’re going to be interviewing him very soon. There were some other players, as well, who are being interviewed.”
Ball added, “We suspect charges will follow.”
Ball earlier this week said his department was preparing to take information to the prosecutor’s office. He said he expects arrests soon.
When first responders tried to find Freeman’s vehicle, radio communications were lost for a time. Washington County Dispatch eventually established phone communication with the officer, but “he was unable to relay his exact location due to being injured and dazed,” a Goshen Police Department news release said.
The Goshen Fire Department and Central EMS responded and found Freeman. Responders removed Freeman from his vehicle and transported him to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Freeman was released from the hospital on Sept. 20.
Ball said Freeman had only been with the department since May, though he previously worked in law enforcement for Washington County and the town of Johnson.
Ball said the incident began on Highway 45 near Goshen Tuttle Road. The chase lasted less than two minutes, he said.
Freeman left the roadway just west of the twin bridges. Ball said Freeman’s patrol car went at an angle and traveled for more than 400 feet. It was found more than 100 feet off the highway “in a large group of trees and brush ... it was quite an ordeal just finding him.”
Ball said Freeman suffered fractures in his face, which will require follow-ups with specialists. He also had bruised lungs, bruised ribs, and numerous scrapes and abrasions.
“The main injuries were to the face and head area,” Ball said.
The chief said he did not have a time frame as to when Freeman might return to work.
“I hate to put a time on it, but I do expect him to be released to come back,” Ball said.
A benefit supper and auction to help the Freeman family is set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Church of Truth, 122 N. Church St., across from city hall.
A publicity flier for the event says, “Officer Freeman has been released from the hospital but has a long recovery road ahead of him. However, there’s more to the Freeman Family story. Mike and his wife, Shannon, have a son who has been fighting a life threatening illness for the past two years. The medical expenses they have incurred are astronomical. Between needing to be with their son and now, Mike’s accident, Shannon has depleted all of her sick time. We are asking for the community to support this family in any way possible.”
An account has been set up at Bank of Fayetteville, 1 S. Block St., Fayetteville, AR 72701. Donations should be marked “payable to Officer Mike Freeman Benefit.”
