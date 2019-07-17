Breaux announces election bid

District 97 Rep. Harlan Breaux (R-Holiday Island) announced on Monday that he will seek reelection next year.
Breaux was elected to his first term in the Arkansas House of Representatives last year, defeating Gary Morris (D-Sonora). The seat was previously held by Sen. Bob Ballinger, who instead sought his current seat in the Arkansas Senate.
District 97 includes parts of Madison, Carroll and Washington counties.
The 2020 Primary Election will be held March 3. The General Election will be on Nov. 3, 2020.
