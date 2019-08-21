Court votes to amend subdivision ordinance

The Madison County Quorum Court on Monday voted to amend the county’s subdivision ordinance, but tabled further discussion about individual sewage disposal systems.
The court heard from various residents who spoke for and against changes in the county.
Justices of the peace voted 5-4 to amend the ordinance to include a 1-acre minimum lot where private septic tanks are used in a subdivision.
The amended ordinance will require three readings before it is adopted.
Madison County Judge Frank Weaver has encouraged the JPs to talk to those in their districts about how they feel about possible zoning ordinances, including septic systems. JP T.W. Dotson has proposed changes that would enforce existing laws or create new regulations to deal with those moving into the county without having proper septic systems.
JP Pattie Shinn said, “I talked to north, west, south ... and they indicated if we wrote a zoning ordinance, they would stone us. They said we absolutely do not want a zoning ordinance.” JP T.J. McCollough agreed, saying nobody he spoke with wants a zoning ordinance, nor do they want to remove a state-mandated 10-acre exemption.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, “the exemption applies to a single residence located on 10 or more acres where all parts of the sewage system are more than 200 feet from any property line, including roads. The exemption is only for obtaining a permit. The property owner is still required to install and operate the sewage system in a manner that meets state requirements and does not cause a nuisance.”
Buck Ham spoke to the court in favor of zoning.
“I’d really like to see it take place. I think it’s long overdue. I like doing away with the 10-acre exemption,” he said.
Justin Harris, owner of Tugboat’s Restaurant and RV Park near Forum, said some have moved to Madison County and allowed trash to pile up.
“I really take a lot of pride in our Forum community,” Harris said. “I’m not against someone in a home not having means. There’s a difference between being poor and just being filthy and nasty.
“We’ve got a lot of folks that are coming in and they’re just trashing up the place. It’s an awful disgrace out at Forum. Running your sewer out on the ground and just filthy trash is ridiculous.”
Zachary Bauer, who operates An American Homestead, spoke in favor of “humanure,” or the composting of human waste for fertilizer, an exemption accepted by the state Department of Health.
“Forcing a septic tank installation on landowners who have been using for decades humanure outhouses or such would not be financially feasible,” he said. Dotson said as long as a person does not bring in water to use in the humanure process, it is an exemption.
Regarding the 10-acre exemption, JP Kenny Thomas spoke in favor of taking the issue to county residents with a voter initiative. Weaver presented a 16-county survey. Fourteen of the 16 counties surveyed have no building, septic or subdivision regulations, Weaver said.
Marion County did away with the exemption after a voter initiated ballot. The Baxter County Quorum Court voted to eliminate the 10-acre exemption.
The issue was tabled until the Sept. 16 meeting.
In other business at Monday’s meeting:
• The court voted 8-1 to approve new fees for EMS services. Weaver asked EMS Director Keith Edmonds to devise a new rate system.
Under the plan, the charge for Basic Life Support (BLS) will go from $300 and $8 per mile to $550 and $12 per mile. Advanced Life Support (ALS1) will go from $485 to $785 while Advanced Life Support Critical Care (ALS2) will go from $600 to $900.
“The rate increase will assist in updating the Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance reimbursements to come closer to the modern-day charges,” Edmonds wrote. “The changes being made will still be short of where we need to be, yet the increase would be so astronomical that it is best to provide a marginal increase initially and study the impact on revenue to Madison County EMS and Madison County General Funds.”
Edmonds said the rates will still be below other ambulance services in the region.
• County Clerk Tamitha Blocker said new voting equipment should arrive around the end of October or first of November. She also reminded people that it will be a “paper ballot- based system.”
• The court approved 9-0 to apply for a grant on behalf of the Clifty Rural Volunteer Fire Department. The department has raised more than $8,000 for personal protective equipment. The grant from the Arkansas Rural Development Commission would be in the same amount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.