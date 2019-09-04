An early morning fire on Sunday destroyed a house in Wesley, authorities said.
The fire was called in to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The location was 455 Madison 6394.
Japton and Fire West volunteer fire departments were paged. Scott Sharp, chief of the Wesley Volunteer Fire Department, said he was out of town and did not receive a page to the fire. Huntsville Fire Chief Kevin Shinn said his department did not respond.
A sheriff’s deputy who responded reported the house was “fully engulfed,” the sheriff’s office said.
