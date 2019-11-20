A meeting held last week sought input from community members about pursuing the use of the former Walmart building at 121 E. Lee St. as a location for one of the Huntsville School District’s Career Technical Education Centers, an expanded library and a community activity center with meeting rooms.
Hosted by Jonathan Formanek, owner of the Faubus house, the meeting was attended by members of the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Commission, the city, and various community organizations.
Monday, Formanek met with Huntsville School Board President Danny Thomas to discuss the idea.
“His thought to me today was not only would it be a building for the CTE but also a library situation, a community library situation, in that building also,” Thomas said.
“He has some interest in basically purchasing the Walmart building,” Thomas said Monday night at the monthly meeting of the school board. “And he actually has it, I’ve been told by him, tied up in a way at this moment. And I don’t know the details.”
Thomas told the board that Formanek was interested in “doing something with us as far as the school goes whether it be sell us a portion of the square footage of the building or lease it to us for a CTE program.”
Last week, the property was listed on a Crye-Leike website for $1,750,000. It was not listed on the Walmart Reality website. As of press time, the listing on the Crye-Leike website had been taken down.
“Even though the sign is there, Walmart has taken that back off the market,” Thomas said. “It’s not for sale”.
At the community meeting, Formanek suggested that a foundation purchase the former Walmart building and lease a portion of it to the school district for one of the school district’s two upcoming CTE buildings.
“My comment to him was ‘I don’t even know if that’s feasible, where the liability comes in with the rules and regulations by state,’” Thomas told the board Monday night. “I have a bad feeling that that is something that could not take place period.
“If it was given to us, it might be a different situation,” Thomas said.
Nancy Marsh, Economic Development director for Huntsville, who attended the meeting, said comments at the meeting were that a foundation could purchase the building, and the district could save approximately $1,000,000. That money could then be used to purchase the equipment needed for the CTE programs. At this time, the district does not have money allocated for the equipment needed for the program.
“If we can save a million dollars that’s fantastic,” Thomas said. “If it’s going to save us $150,000 and then it’s going to be a liability or a sketchy scenario that will drag out even further, then we won’t gain anything.
“As a school we want control of our building and what takes place in it. So, that’s my thought process on it.”
Madison County voters in May approved a 3.9 millage increase that will fund two CTE facilities – one in Huntsville and one in St. Paul – an activities building and HVAC projects.
At October’s school board meeting, personnel from C.R. Crawford Construction in Fayetteville and Architecture Plus in Fort Smith informed the school board that the cost estimates for the CTE buildings were more than $500,000 over what the school had originally budgeted.
The Walmart building, built in 1980, is 37,000 square feet. The CTE building for Huntsville High School is proposed to be more than 20,000 square feet.
“Probably, I’m speaking for myself, I don’t know about the board, as far as a lease situation, I don’t see that as being something that we’re interested in. I’m very, very appreciative of his offer at this point, but as of right now we don’t have enough information to go any further in the process yet,” Thomas said.
Marsh said Formanek “wanted to hear people’s response to his ideas. He’s an architect by trade and doesn’t want to waste space or see empty buildings,” Marsh said. “He’s got this vision.”
Janice Smith, city clerk of Huntsville, sent an email last week after the meeting to city council members and other community leaders. The email stated, “Mr. Formanek is interested in finding out if there would be community support behind the idea of the school locating their CTE classrooms in the Walmart building. He thought this could be done with the money that the school has for the project and would be a central location that could be ready to use quickly. He discussed other activities that could be located at that building that would draw young and old alike to come together and make that location a hub of the community. …
“He asked the group if the price of the building was not a factor, would this concept be appealing to the community. Since the CTE is estimated to cost more than originally planned, this might be a solution. It was thought that contact needs to be made to the school board members and the superintendent quickly before any more progress is made.”
Marsh said that Formanek was not pleased with the additional cost of the proposed new CTE building and having to take away from the proposed building.
“He doesn’t like that the cost is so much over what was originally purposed. And they are having to cut things out of the project. And, you’re still spending three million dollars and you’ll have a substandard building and no equipment inside,” Marsh said. “He wants to put the kids in a really nice building.”
But Thomas disagrees.
“I think it (the bids) will come in less than the $3.5 million. I think when the bids come back, they will be less.”
He also said, “We won’t have a substandard building.”
Thomas also said plans were underway to procure the equipment for the buildings.
“We have people that are already working towards equipment for the building. We have people who are interested in donating some money for those pieces of equipment and furnishings and we’ve written grants, Thomas said.
Everyone was in agreement that the details were tentative and many logistics remained.
The school board was concerned about a timeframe for completing the CTE building in Huntsville. At the meeting on Monday, District Superintendent Dennis Fisher announced that the building in St. Paul was going to be staked out soon. The district is hoping to have the buildings operational by the beginning of the next school year.
Thomas said that it could take a year to get the State Board of Education to approve the plan of using the former Walmart building. “We don’t have that kind of time frame,” he said.
Board member Kevin Wilson said, “The biggest hurdle would be time and then the uncertainty.”
However, Marsh said that the CTE programs could still be ready by next year and that using former the Walmart building could speed up the building process “because they still have a shell of the building and it’s plumbed and electrical is there.”
Thomas said the board did not know the cost of the renovation of the building.
“In order for us to even proceed, we would have to know from our architect what the renovation cost would even be,” Thomas said. “There would be some mountains to climb, probably. You know I wish I could have more information to give you but in the last two weeks that’s where I got to,” Thomas said.
School Board member Lenora Reidel asked if Formanek wanted the building as an investment property.
“He has some great ideas,” Thomas said. “He wants to be a part of the community and better the community. I don’t know as far the investment situation. I’m not sure what the backside of that is all about.”
Matt Smith of Arvest Bank said he had spoken to the administration about purchasing the building located across from the Fuel Zone and behind C. Frank’s. However, that building, listed for $150,000, is approximately 9,000 square feet and the district needs much more square footage for the CTE building.
The school district will also build a new activity center, but Thomas said not a lot had been done on the plans for that. The school district is nearing completion on the installation of new heating and air conditioning systems at the St. Paul and the Charles H. Berry gymnasiums.
Walmart opened its Super Center on the U.S. 412 Bypass in 2014.
