New bank being built in Elkins, mayor reports

A new bank, a new housing subdivision and a possible new auto supply store are happening in Elkins, according to Mayor Bruce Ledford.
First National Bank of North Arkansas is building in front of Harps on North Center Street.
“It’s going over here now. They’ve got the building quite a ways. It’s almost dried in now,” Ledford said last week.
“We’ve had some other things that’s possibly coming down the pike. We’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.
A national auto supply store has approached the city’s planning commission. Ledford said the store would be located at the junction of highways 74 and 16.
“We’re always looking for some new businesses out here, trying to entice some people out here, you know,” he said.
Rausch Coleman Homes is planning to build a new subdivision with nearly 240 homes.
The new subdivision will be across Highway 16 from the former sod farm, near Stokenbury Farms. The new development will back up to the Stokenbury subdivision, which Rausch Coleman developed.
Ledford said work at the subdivision is ongoing.
“Yes sir, that’s going big time here now,” he said. “240 houses are going to be built in there. They should be getting that started pretty quickly now. They’re about to get started.”
Plenty of work has to be done before houses can be built.
“That’s still got to be put in the streets, the drainage and all that before the houses go up,” Ledford said. “That’ll be a while, I figure up in the summer.”
Ledford said the city also is looking to improve its sewer capacity.
“We’re just looking now to improve the sewer and stuff like that. That’s where growing we’re also looking at the possibility of increasing our capacity on the sewer,” he said.
Ledford said Elkins is eligible for a $1 million grant for its sewer system.
Garver Engineering in Fayetteville is conducting preliminary work on the sewer system and is helping with paperwork, which is due in March.
The Elkins City Council meets the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
