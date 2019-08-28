Kingston Veterans Hall undergoing restoration effort after flooding

Last month, Tom Little was mowing outside the Kingston Veterans Hall when he noticed something was wrong: water was leaking out of the building. Nearly two months later, volunteer veterans have ripped up flooring and walls and are seeking assistance from a Home Depot foundation to help repair what is likely to amount to thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.
“I found it on the 18th of July,” Little said. “We take turns mowing the lawn up here ... and I started noticing as I was going around that there was water coming out at the floor level on the building, which is about three feet off the ground. And I went, ‘Uh oh, there’s not supposed to be any water over there.’ So I came around and came in and the whole building was flooded.”
The leak was the result of a broken water pipe in the bathroom. The break was above the shut-off valve, but below the faucet. By the time Little found it, he estimated that water had covered around 60 percent of the building, with some spots up to an inch deep.
“No one had been here, and we think that the water had been leaking for probably 7-10 days,” Little said. “The American Legion isn’t visited daily. It’s used for events and meetings and stuff like that, so we’re not here every day. It was during that time that the temperature was 90 degrees, so not only were the floors flooded, but all of the walls were sweating. All of the windows were sweating.
“It was like walking into a sauna, only minus the sting. Water was dripping off of everything.”
The Kingston American Legion was built in 1948. An extension was added onto the building in 1984, and the building houses both the American Legion and the Madison County VFW.
The line break occurred inside the section built in 1984.
“This extension was built and the bathroom and kitchen were added in 1984,” Little said. “And the whole building apparently has a very slight slope to it, so the water covered 60 percent of the building but it was all kind of moving slightly to the west.”
Veterans in the area have worked at the building on scheduled workdays over the last few weeks to tear up the flooring in the extension, and a part of the wall to check for damages. Little said that the insulation in the wall was undamaged; however, flooring and more will need replaced. Volunteers have included Legion Commander Don Burk, VFW Commander Joe Commerford, Bill Cook, Gary Ciocco, Bill Eggert, Darell Robinson, Sammy Smith, Poncho Villarreal, Jerry Smith, Billy Randall, Billy Stanford, Pat Sweet, Johnny Blanton and Little.
Little said that while the building has insurance for other catastrophes, it wasn’t covered for flooding.
“We found out that although we have fire insurance and we have wind insurance, we opted not to have flood insurance because we’re high and dry,” he said. “We’re in an area that never floods. We didn’t realize that not having flood insurance meant that we also didn’t have water damage insurance because of a pipe burst.
“So although we have insurance, we’re not covered for this catastrophe.”
However, the hall may be getting help from a Home Depot foundation. Fayetteville Home Depot store manager Cira Abiseid said the company has a nationwide “Celebration of Service” program aimed to help veteran organizations between Sept. 20 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Abiseid and other company representatives visited the hall last week.
“I anticipate us definitely being able to help,” she said. “We do a nationwide Celebration of Service, which is all about us having the resources and the ability to help the veterans ... the Home Depot Foundation are the people who foot the bill for all this, and that was started in 2011. Since that time, we have given more than a quarter of a billion dollars to veteran-related causes nationwide.”
Abiseid said that if the Kingston Veterans Hall is approved for a grant, the foundation would provide the labor and materials. Labor is completed by store associates who volunteer their time toward the project.
“All of the volunteers are current Home Depot associates who take time out of their days, uncompensated, to come and do the right things for these veterans and to give back to them.”
Based on the assessment she and other staff performed last week, Abiseid said she expects windows to need to be replaced, in addition to drywall, flooring and vanities. She estimated that, while a quote isn’t finished, repairing the hall would cost “several thousands of dollars.”
“It is pretty extensive,” she said. “They had quite a lot of damage.”
Abiseid said if the hall is approved for the grant, she hopes to have the project wrapped up by Veterans Day. The hall is set to host to an annual Christmas dinner, in addition to regularly-scheduled dances and other events.
Anyone wishing to donate to the hall can send a check to P.O. Box 122, Kingston, AR 72742. Checks should be addressed to the Kingston American Legion.
