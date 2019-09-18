Walmart’s recent announcement about changes in the sale of ammunition and handguns set off reaction nationwide.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon announced the change in policy on Sept. 3. The announcement came after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas, and other shootings, one of them at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
After it sells its inventory commitment, Walmart will stop selling certain short-barrel rifle ammunition and will ask customers not to open carry in company stores.
An assistant manager at the Walmart Supercenter in Huntsville said he and other associates were told not to discuss the issue. He referred all questions to the media relations department at Walmart in Bentonville.
A company spokeswoman said employees were not told directly to avoid talking about the issue, but, as always, were told to refer any questions to the media relations department.
“Our media relations policy is that we ask stores to refer media to our media relations team here. That’s always the case regardless of the issue,” Delia Garcia, senior director of communications at Walmart, said.
“It’s not about associates not talking about the changes, we always ask associates to refer media to media relations.”
It will be a few weeks before signs appear at the stores, asking customers not to open carry in the stores, Garcia said.
“We are working on signage and expect the process to take several weeks ... As you can appreciate, each state and local jurisdiction has requirements for this type of signage and we want to be sure to get it right from a compliance standpoint.”
McMillon wrote to Walmart employees, “We’ve been giving a lot of thought to our sale of firearms and ammunition.
“We’ve previously made decisions to stop selling handguns or military-style rifles such as the AR-15, to raise the age limit to purchase a firearm or ammunition to 21, to require a ‘green light’ on a background check while federal law only requires the absence of a ‘red light,’ to videotape the point of sale for firearms and to only allow certain trained associates to sell firearms.”
After Walmart sells its current inventory of ammunition it “will discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition such as the .223 caliber and 5.56 caliber that, while commonly used in some hunting rifles, can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons.
“We will sell through and discontinue handgun ammunition; and we will discontinue handgun sales in Alaska, marking our complete exit from handguns,” McMillon wrote.
“Our remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts. It will include long barrel deer rifles and shotguns, much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.”
Walmart said it would start asking customers not to open carry firearms in the stores.
McMillon projected that Walmart’s market share of ammunition will be reduced from about 20 percent to 6-9 percent.
Firearms are sold at about half of the 4,750 U.S. stores.
After Walmart’s announcement, Walgreens, Kroger and CVS said they would start asking customers to not carry firearms in their stores.
Walmart said it will not change its policy for customers who have permits for concealed carry.
The National Rifle Association on twitter quickly reacted to McMillon’s statement.
“It is shameful to see @Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms.”
The NRA said, “The truth is Walmart’s actions will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty.”
For the past week, readers of the Record have been voting in an online poll which asked, “Do you agree with Walmart’s new gun policy that limits the sales of ammunition to its customers and bans handguns in the store?” As of Monday, 71 percent had said no, while about 26 percent said yes.
People outside the Huntsville Walmart one day last week didn’t hesitate to give their opinions on the issue.
Pat Duggen and Sandy Casaday from rural Madison County said the issue doesn’t directly affect them.
“I don’t own guns so it doesn’t apply to me,” Casaday said. “It don’t bother me when I see people strapped. I don’t feel safe or unsafe either way.”
Duggen said he moved to the area from Maryland, where many of the same regulations already were in place.
“When I was in Maryland it was like that years ago, so I’m used to that.”
Casaday said she doesn’t think the issue of open carry is a major one.
“You don’t see it in here anyway, so I don’t know what the big issue is. Either way I’m biased. It hasn’t affected me.”
George Bearden said taking away people’s guns will not help solve mass shootings in this country.
“I’m a believer in my guns and ammunition. It’s not the ammunition, it ain’t the guns, it’s the damn person behind it,” he said. Bearden said he carries a gun at home but not into stores.
“I was raised with one in my hand practically. You take the guns away from this country, they’d be many people killed, knocked in the head with baseball bats or butcher knives. People think it’s the guns and it’s not. They think taking our guns will solve our problems ... we’ve got to fight for our guns.”
A man who would only give his name as Michael, and who said he lived “back in the woods,” was blunt in his assessment.
“I think it sucks. I think we should stop shopping here,” he said about Walmart’s policy change. “If they’re going to join the anti-gun lobby, they can **** off. That’s what I think.
“All this bulls*** about mass shootings and ban the guns and all that stuff, we need guns out there. Guns are not about hunting and stuff like that. Guns are about protecting us from the government. Period. So you can just write down the straight NRA position for me.”
Maggie Arnold, who lives between Kingston and Huntsville, was shopping with her 5-month-old daughter. Arnold, who does not own guns, said the issue of open carry comes down to individuals.
“If people are responsible enough and have the proper background checks, I think we should be allowed to carry. Nowadays, considering the threats with the schools and the last two shootings at Walmart, it’s a little nerve-racking about what people can bring in the store. I think we do have a right to protect ourselves just as long as people are responsible for it.
“I’d like to make sure my daughter’s safe if I go into the store,” Arnold said. Seeing someone carry a gun “has no impact on me whatsoever. You just never know what you’re going to get either way.”
Arnold said she understands Walmart’s position.
“I guess they do have a right to make their customers feel safe. If the customer doesn’t feel safe, then they wouldn’t have any business. I understand the business point of view.”
Still, Arnold said Americans have the right to carry.
“I think we should be allowed just to defend ourselves, because we have that right. I think we should be allowed to carry as long as we go through all the proper stages.”
Loyce Rogers of Huntsville questioned whether the change in policy would have any impact on crime.
“I don’t think they’ll do any good, really. They’re gonna get them somewhere,” he said of guns and ammunition.
“If they do it worldwide I guess it would be alright. I figure they’ll get guns and ammunition somewhere. It won’t hurt anything. Every little bit helps, they say. They need to stop selling assault weapons. Hunting rifles are alright.”
Judy Canion of Kingston said, “My husband hunts, so it’s going to be kind of inconvenient.”
Canion said seeing someone armed in public can make others feel uneasy.
“Yeah, kind of. You don’t know if they have a permit to carry it or not. That kind of bothers me,” she said.
Elected officials also weighed in on the subject of changes at Walmart.
District 5 State Sen. Bob Ballinger of Berryville said the changes at Walmart will do nothing to curb gun violence. He paraphrased former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal.
“If we are to succeed in advancing the cause of freedom and free markets, the businesses must stand shoulder to shoulder with those fighting for liberty. The left-wing ideologues who oppose gun rights are the same ones who seek to tax and regulate Walmart out of existence,” he paraphrased Jindal of saying.
Ballinger said Madison County residents may have to travel elsewhere to buy ammunition.
“This new policy hurts my constituents who will now have to travel further and pay more for ammunition, and will have no impact on gun violence,” he said.
Ballinger said Walmart can make its own decisions, even bad ones.
“They are a private organization, they have the right to make a stupid mistake, but this is a stupid mistake.”
Huntsville Mayor Darrell Trahan said, “Walmart has to do what they feel is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders, but I personally feel it will make no difference. People looking to buy bullets will find bullets.”
District 82 State Rep. Sarah Capp, who has announced she won’t seek reelection, said she could not comment on the issue. She is seeking a full-time district court position in Judicial District 7. Her legislative district covers a part of Madison County.
“I’m now a candidate for judicial office and prohibited from discussing positions on specific issues,” she said in a text message.
According to Walmart’s corporate website, the business employs 2.2 million people worldwide. For the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2019, Walmart’s total revenue was $514.4 billion. Walmart was founded in 1962 by Sam Walton, with the first store in Rogers.
