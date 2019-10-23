Three arrested in connection with theft of truck

Three people were arrested last Friday in connection with the theft of a truck belonging to the Huntsville Water Department.
Arrested were Roman Humberto Najera-Flores, 29, of Rogers; Glen Allen Coughran, 19, of Huntsville; and Ashley Nicole Bordelon, 27, of Metairie, La.
According to a preliminary report by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Garrett, manager of the water department, reported Oct. 8 the theft of a business truck, which was taken from his home.
Last Thursday, the sheriff’s office received a report of an abandoned stolen vehicle on Madison 8969. A witness told a deputy that he had seen an Hispanic male driving the truck on Madison 8965.
While a deputy was on the scene, a van with no license drove by and the witness said a passenger was the Hispanic he had seen driving the van.
Officials did a traffic stop on the van, which was driven by Bordelon, who gave consent to search the vehicle.
Located inside was a muzzle loader, which had been stolen from a juvenile, whose identity was protected by the preliminary report.
Passengers in the van were identified as Coughran and Najera-Flores.
According to the report, other juveniles provided the name of the juvenile who had possibly stolen the truck, as did Bordelon and Coughran. The juvenile witnesses “also stated prior to us recovering the vehicle that Najera-Flores left their property driving the stolen vehicle and Bordelon was following him in her van,” the report said.
Bordelon and Coughran claimed the stolen firearm, the report said.
Najera-Flores, Coughran and Bordelon were arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail. While there, Bordelon “had a counterfeit Social Security card and a counterfeit U.S. Permanent Resident card belonging to Najera-Flores,” the report said.
“Najera-Flores admitted that the cards belonged to him and that they were fake. He stated he needed them to get a job,” the report said.
Najera-Flores was charged with theft by receiving greater than $25,000 for the truck, theft by receiving for the firearm and first-degree felony.
Coughran and Bordelon were charged with theft by receiving for the firearm, which was valued at $250.
