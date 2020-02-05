Woman accused of holding knife on girlfriend, her son

A Huntsville woman was arrested last week after allegedly holding a knife to the throats of her girlfriend and a minor child.
Deidra Nicole Sharp, 39, was arrested Monday at her residence and taken to the Madison County Jail. She was charged with second-degree battery, a felony; two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, a felony; and interfering with emergency communications, a misdemeanor.
According to a preliminary report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at a residence on Madison 2451 around 9:24 p.m.
Mashaun Hammers-Phillips told deputy Clint Ham that her girlfriend, Sharp, “had hit her repeatedly, chocked her, held a knife to her throat, and chocked her son and took the phone away from him while he was trying to call the police and then held the pocket knife to his throat as well.”
The report said Hammers-Phillips’ minor daughter also was present and in harm’s way.
Hammers-Phillips and the two children left the residence for a safe location.
Ham and Huntsville Police Department officer Brett Yates went to the residence where Sharp “denied there had even been anyone else in her home that night or that there had been a fight, even though there were obvious signs there had been a struggle,” the report said.
The report said the victim and her children “displayed injuries that were consistent with the events that were relayed.”
Hammers-Phillips said the incident happened after she and Sharp argued and Hammer-Phillips tried to leave the residence.
“The male child had scratches on his neck that he told me were from where Deidra choked him while he tried to call the police,” the report said.
“Hammers-Phillips had redness, swelling, cuts and several scratches to her throat that were consistent with being choked and having a knife tip held to her throat.”
The report said, “She also had swelling on her head and there was a significant amount of hair that had been pulled out.”
Hammers-Phillips told authorities she hit Sharp in the face “while Sharp was choking her son. Sharp did display a bruise and swelling to her right cheek, but would offer no explanation as to how it got there.”
Ham wrote in his report that “Sharp’s behavior and lack of concern about her behavior showed indifference to Hammers-Phillips and her children.”
In November 2019, Sharp said she was shot by her wife, Julie Katherine Sharp, 43, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree battery and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
