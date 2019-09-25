The Huntsville Municipal Airport Commission recently voted to raise rents on hangar spaces, according to Chairman Charles Coger.
The city has three hangars with a total of 18 spaces in those hangars at the airport. All are being rented at this time, Coger said.
Coger said rents will increase from $125 a month to $137.50, if a person pays for an entire year.
“The same hangar that we’re getting that for, in Berryville they get $178 and at Harrison they get $230 for the same hangar, so we’re still way cheaper than anybody else,” Coger said.
If a person does not sign a year’s lease, the monthly rental rate will be $150. Monthly rates will not increase until current leases expire, Coger said.
In addition, Coger said the commission wants to make sure those who rent spaces follow their leases.
“We’re not going to let them store anything that’s not aviation related,” he said.
The commission is considering getting insurance on the hangars, Coger said. A value of around $200,000 per hangar will be established, then the commission will get insurance through the state. He guessed the insurance could cost about $1,000 a year.
“We’ve never had insurance on the buildings themselves, but I think we’re going to do it,” he said.
Coger said the commission also decided to put a combination lock on the front door of the tower because of recent issues with unauthorized people entering the tower.
