The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was found dead in War Eagle Creek on Friday.
According to reports, the office’s dispatch center received a call from a man around 10:30 a.m. who said he was with a crew mowing the area of Highway 23 and Madison 8530 for the state. He said that the man who died was his coworker, and that he had seen him about 10 minutes prior to finding him face down in the creek.
“He said the last time he saw him was about 10 minutes ago and when he came back to check on him, he was face down in the creek,” the report log states.
Sheriff’s officials declined to identify the victim as of Tuesday afternoon, citing a pending investigation.
Officials said they were waiting on Tuesday for autopsy results to determine a cause of death; however, the caller told officials that he suspected the man may have drowned.
Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that employees working in that area on Friday are not employed by the state, but rather are employed by a company the state contracted out for the mowing.
