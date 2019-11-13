A sudden sleet storm and a drastic drop in temperatures Monday led to schools closing early and several traffic mishaps.
Heavy rain around noon Monday turned to sleet, which covered Madison County roads and streets in Huntsville. Later in the day the moisture turned to snow.
Huntsville Police Chief Todd Thomas said about six accidents happened during the sleet storm.
“Most of them were one-vehicle, no damage, so they didn’t require reports,” he said in a text message Monday evening.
Thomas called the Street Department heroes for scraping off city streets. Madison County reported 12 or 13 accidents.
The Huntsville City Council and Huntsville School Board both postponed monthly meetings a week until Monday, Nov. 18.
Temperatures Tuesday morning were in the low teens, with wind chills around zero.
Schools in Huntsville, Kingston and St. Paul were dismissed early Monday afternoon. The schools, along with Elkins, were closed on Tuesday as some areas of the county still had icy spots on the roads.
Huntsville Fire Chief Kevin Shinn on Monday said, “Lots of accidents when it first hit, but quiet for now.”
