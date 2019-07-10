A 63-year-old Elkins man was arrested last week after an incident in Huntsville during which a pregnant female reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle.
According to a probable cause report from the Fourth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gregory Alan Smith was arrested last Wednesday morning.
Initially, Smith was arrested for not having a driver’s license. After an officer spoke with the victim and searched Smith’s car, he was charged with other offenses, as well.
The report from Huntsville police officer Brett Yates said a 911 call came in from a “very upset male subject that was yelling at a female who was on the side of [Harmony] Road.”
Two vehicles fled the scene, with one stopped at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office administration building, while the other was found at Countryside Assisted Living.
Yates spoke with a 20-year-old woman and another subject who were in the car at Countryside. The woman said she was in a red Chevrolet Camaro driven by Smith. The woman said Smith “flipped out and started yelling” at her. She said Smith sped up, at which time she “told him to let [her] out and that [she] was scared.”
The woman told Yates she feared for her life.
“She also said that she was screaming and yelling because she was scared, at which point Smith slapped her in the mouth,” the report states.
Shortly after, the woman “was so scared that she decided to jump out of the moving vehicle.”
The report said the woman is seven months pregnant.
Yates then talked with Smith, who was in the red car at the sheriff’s office on North Gaskill Street. Yates arrested Smith then did a search of his car. Yates reported finding a “silver spoon that was metal with residue and burns marks in it.” The residue was found to be methamphetamine, the report said.
The report said Smith was charged with first degree battery, first degree false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia – all felonies – and driving on a suspended license, a misdemeanor.
