The Huntsville Economic Development Commission last week continued its work on the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative Evaluation, according to Economic and Tourism Director Nancy Marsh.
Competitive Communities Initiative has been in place since March 2018. The initiative is a way for cities to assess their readiness for economic development.
“We’re taking it in sections, so we spent quite a bit of our meeting working on that thing and trying to get more data, and figuring out what the questions were and working on that,” Marsh said.
The four pillars of CCI are: having an economic development organization; having funding; knowing the area’s workforce; and product readiness.
According to material supplied by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, towns that complete the initiative benefit from potentially more investments, jobs and economic growth; engagement with key development partners; recognition by state and regional officials; and more.
So far, only Paragould, Newport, Russellville, Jonesboro and Little Rock have completed the CCI.
Marsh said the commission also discussed upcoming events in Huntsville.
A Census 2020 training will take place at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church. Dinner will be served.
“It’s not like the training to be a census worker, it’s more to talk about the importance of why they do a census,” Marsh said.
A gospel singing is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Mitchusson Park Amphitheater.
“It’s local people, but we hope it gets to be like an annual thing,” she said.
Marsh said the commission has narrowed its search for a winner in the logo contest. The group also is looking for a Huntsville student to produce a video for marketing and advertising.
Marsh said the annual Lighting on the Square will take place on Friday, Nov. 22.
The Economic Development Commission will meet next at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Huntsville City Hall.
