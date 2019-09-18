A Goshen police officer was seriously injured early Tuesday when his patrol vehicle left Highway 45 during a pursuit, a news release from the Goshen Police Department said.
The release said the accident happened around 2:30 Tuesday morning in Goshen. Officer Michael Freeman attempted to stop a vehicle, which “immediately fled when Officer Freeman activated his emergency lights.”
The release said Freeman’s patrol car left the road, “rolling end over end, and landing in the wooded area north of Highway 45.”
Bill Sadler, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said State Troopers of the Arkansas State Police Highway Patrol Division, Troop L, are investigating.
“The officer was reportedly the target of a gunshot during the pursuit, however his injuries were limited to those caused by the crash,” Sadler said in an email message.
“The investigation is continuing and at this time state and local law enforcement officers believe the suspect vehicle was a silver Honda passenger car, possibly occupied by two individuals.”
Sadler said Freeman’s car was westbound during the pursuit.
“As the officer began to negotiate a curve, the patrol car began to spin out of control and impacted a ditch,” Sadler said.
Radio communications were lost for a time. Washington County Dispatch eventually established phone communication with the officer, but “he was unable to relay his exact location due to being injured and dazed,” the news release said.
The Goshen Fire Department and Central EMS responded and found Freeman. Responders removed Freeman from his vehicle and transported him to Washington Regional Medical Center.
The release said Freeman sustained multiple injuries and was being teated for non-life threatening injuries.”
