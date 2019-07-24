District 97 representative draws 2020 challenger

Democrat Suzie Bell from Eureka Springs intends to run for the House District 97 seat in 2020.
The seat is held by Rep. Harlan Breaux (R-Holiday Island), who announced last Monday that he intends to run for re-election. House District 97 includes parts of Carroll, Madison and Washington counties.
Breaux, 72, is a retired aluminum plant clerk and insurance salesman. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Bell, 68, is a retired speech-language pathologist who has served on the Eureka Springs City Council.
“I’m one of those people that when I see a problem, I go after it,” Bell said last week. “I tackle it and I get it done. I have been distressed with the political situation since 2016. I just felt like I was called to do it. I want to make a difference.”
Bell said healthcare and the lack of affordable housing are some of her top issues.
She said inspiration to seek the House seat came from two young boys.
“What inspires me are my two little grandsons because they have their whole life ahead of them and I want them to have a beautiful, positive picture. They’re my inspiration,” she said. “I want them in a world that’s not hate-filled. I want them to be accepted and loved for whoever they end up being. One of my grandsons is a brown boy, adopted, and I’m very much concerned about what might happen to him just because of the color of his skin.”
Her grandsons are ages 9 and 11.
“I want to know that I’m making an effort to do everything that I can to be that positive change,” she said.
Bell and her husband, Dr. Dan Bell, co-founded the Eureka Christian Health Outreach (ECHO) Clinic in Eureka Springs in 2005. She and her husband also founded ECHO Village, a planned community of 26 small homes. Ground was broken last year and eight structures have been finished and are housing families.
Bell, who was born in Bolivia and immigrated to the U.S. with her family as a child, was against the state’s Medicaid work requirement, which Breaux supported. A reported 18,000 people lost insurance coverage, she said. Federal Judge James E. Boasberg blocked the work-requirement program.
