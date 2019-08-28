A 41-year-old Huntsville man was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Jedediah Stephen Moorehead was arrested following a chase in Town Branch Creek. He was charged with eight felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor first degree, aggravated assault on family or household member, public intoxication, fleeing and probation violation.
He was arrested by Huntsville Police Department officer Colby Pruitt.
According to a preliminary report, officers were called to a residence on Sycamore Drive “in reference to a physical domestic disturbance called in by a juvenile.”
Pruitt wrote in the report that Moorehead “fled through the back yard into Town Branch Creek.” Corp. Jonathon Cornelison and Corp. Clint Ham with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office helped to pursue Moorehead.
“Moorehead acted intoxicated and there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person,” the report said.
Pruitt spoke with the victim, who “had red marks and blood blisters on her chest and throat, along with a red mark on the right side of her forehead.”
The victim told police she “was trying to get her 1-year-old son from Moorehead and put him at the dinner table. Moorehead became angry and grabbed her by the hair, pulling her to the ground and hitting her head on the TV.”
“Moorehead pulled [victim] to the bedroom by her hair, still holding the 1-year-old juvenile, and held her down on the bed with his arm across her chest and throat,” the report states.
Another son of the victim “corroborated her story and stated he tried to get Moorehead off [victim] before he called 911 to report the incident.”
The report said eight juveniles were in the residence at the time of the incident.
Moorehead was transported to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
