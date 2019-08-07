Quorum court discusses subdivision regs

The Madison County Quorum Court met in a special session on Monday to discuss subdivision regulations and how to curb often unsightly and unsafe buildings in the county.
Justice of the Peace T.W. Dotson, who represents the Hindsville area, presented a number of items he would like to see amended to be part of the subdivision ordinance. He also presented a Housing Regulation Enforcement Proposal for the county that would have to be in a separate ordinance.
Monday’s meeting lasted more than two hours. County Judge Frank Weaver at one point said the court was really looking at two or three separate matters.
“I think you’re going to have to narrow these down and discuss one. Is it going to be requiring a building permit for all dwellings that are built or are occupied? I think we’ll have to start somewhere and go from that point,” he said. “That’s going to take some time. You’re not going to solve that here tonight, I can tell you that right now. You’re going to have to take this one piece at a time.”
After nearly two hours at the meeting, JP Devin Glenn asked “what is the pressing issue,” and urged the court to prioritize its concerns.
Dotson first raised the issue of questionable buildings in the county back in March, when he said action was needed to “protect our county.” He said Monday that too many people are putting up “tiny houses,” or sheds that often do not have proper septic systems.
JP Pattie Shinn often referred to the county’s subdivision ordinance, which Dotson said did not apply to many of the structures he is concerned about. She also questioned the reasoning for discussing changes to the ordinance.
“We better figure out first, before we do anything else, how we’re going to enforce what we have,” Shinn said. “We can sit here from now until doomsday and go over this and change and revise or keep or whatever, but if we can’t decide first how we’re going to enforce it, what’s the point?”
Madison County has a mobile home ordinance and a subdivision ordinance, but little else. It does not employ an inspector or code enforcement officer. Weaver has cautioned the court that money is not available for such a person.
Dotson’s regulation enforcement would be a “fee-based” plan using contractors, inspectors and developers to monitor and enforce regulations.
Dotson and Huntsville Fire Chief Kevin Shinn wrote the enforcement proposal, Dotson told the court. Zeth Martin, environmental health specialist for the Arkansas Department of Health in Madison County, also spoke to the court.
Dotson’s suggested changes to the subdivision ordinance would include a minimum lot size of 1 acre with septic systems, unless there is a group or public system involved; an inspection permit on all septic systems; the elimination of the 10-acre minimum exemption; an increase in the permit fee on trailers, portable buildings and tiny homes; a requirement that all structures have a 911 address and more.
He also suggested the ordinance should require that the ADH or Martin hold the final approval for water until a septic permit has been inspected and approved.
“They call us the Wild West,” Dotson said. “That’s why people are moving out here. Zeth can tell you, the last person he talked to in a tiny house was from Chicago. They’d never been here ... they live out in the middle of a field in a tiny house.”
Dotson brought photographs of dwellings in the county with above-ground sewer lines that run into nearby ditches or even streams. He said after the meeting that the county nor state have the authority to fix the problem.
“It’s ruining our natural resources here in Madison County,” Dotson said. “That’s our greatest allurement. Do we want awesome people to come to an awesome county or do we want dirty people to come to a dirty county?”
Dotson said Martin can only do so much.
“He only follows up on the complaints that are given from the citizens and there is no ordinance, there is no officer that’s in charge of the code enforcement and that’s what we need. That’s what we lack in Madison County.”
Dotson said the health department last month had received seven official complaints of unregulated septic systems in the county.
“My biggest concern in my district is on the War Eagle River,” he said. “We have some people that are bringing in portable buildings and living in them and they have nowhere to run their [waste]. So we’re ruining the greatest resources we have. We’re ruining the White River, the War Eagle River and the Buffalo.”
Pattie Shinn said throughout the evening that discussing changes to existing ordinances or making new ones makes no sense without first determining how they will be regulated and enforced.
During the meeting, Dotson said, “I don’t want people to perceive that we’re making a minimum lot size to favor people who have money. I think it needs to be a more equal playing field.”
Martin, Dotson and others spoke against the 10-acre exemption, which other counties have done.
“Right now, down south, we have a tiny house contract that’s under a 10-acre exemption and they’re hauling water into there because it’s a deed-to-own situation and there’s no deed transfer, so it’s under the exemption,” Dotson said. “I’m saying, if I give you 10 acres, under this, even though it’s not a subdivision, you should still be under the restraints to have a septic tank permit, a perc (percolation) test and a post-inspection. Why would you not be?”
A percolation test determines the water absorption rate of soil in preparation for building a septic drain system.
Martin said unregulated tiny homes “are popping up all over the county.” Dotson said two unregulated subdivisions – one near Combs and the other near Kingston – were never seen nor approved by the county before they were built. Some of the complaints to the health department are from those areas, Dotson said.
Kevin Shinn said he and other fire chiefs in the county are seeing problems with tiny houses or people who put storage sheds up as a residence.
“There’s some significant problems out there,” he told the court. “They’re beginning to move in these storage buildings and they’re just sitting them out in the middle of a field. There’s no roads going to them. There’s nothing there. The sewage is just going out on the ground so it is becoming a significant problem.
“The problem is there and it’s getting worse. They’re bringing in these little storage buildings and building little houses and there’s no regulations out there. We’re having a heck of a time trying to find some of these locations because they’re just out in the middle of a field without a 911 address.”
Under Dotson’s plan for regulation enforcement, if a homeowner or builder has a permit but has a failed inspection and continues to build, the sheriff’s office would respond with a citation.
Sheriff Rick Evans said his department does not have the manpower needed for added duties, but agreed that unregulated housing in the county should be addressed.
“We go out to a lot of these little houses. We go out on calls, we see that pipe running off the hill and we go the other way, because it’s somebody’s sewer running down there in the holler, down there in the creek or down off a hillside, and it’s nasty.
“And there’s a lot of those. One of my deputies said they went down south the night before last and he said it’s ‘this little building, this little building [and] this little building.’ He said there’s eight or 10 of them stacked down this hillside, then you come to a mobile home ... nobody will come to the door on any of them, but there’s folks living in them ... some of them I don’t think you can ever regulate unless you just stumble upon them.”
Weaver reminded the court that any changes to ordinances will have to go before county attorney Billy Allred, and he also said there needs to be more public input before any further action.
“Realistically, you can’t change anything in an ordinance before it’s been on the agenda and put out there. Quite frankly, I don’t see enough public here to have very much input on this and I really think there needs to be public input,” Weaver said.
Weaver said JPs should talk with those in their districts about such things as minimum lot sizes and required septic systems.
“We realize people are moving to Madison County. We need some kind of guidelines for residential buildings,” he said. “I think you need to include the public.”
JP Kenny Thomas suggested Weaver contact other judges in rural counties to see how they enforce ordinances. JP Larry Garrett also asked if the county was “willing to do permits and inspection fees.”
“If we’re not, then we probably don’t need to go any further,” he said.
JP Rick McCloud said when he built his home more than 40 years ago, everything had to pass inspection.
“Lendors require it,” he said of inspections. “What we’re looking at are these cash customers, these little fly-by night shanties being put down and people selling hundred dollar an acre land for $5,000 an acre, then coming and complaining about the sewer’s running out on the ground.”
Dotson said his proposal that Martin hold onto a permit until a building and septic system are approved would help eliminate some of the problems.
After more than an hour discussing the issues, Weaver asked for a “quick census” on how the court felt about the 1-acre minimum lot requirement that Dotson proposed.
JP T.J. McCollough said, “I don’t want this thing to get overreaching, but I agree with septic system regulations.” Earlier, McCollough said he didn’t “have a problem with the septic system on the houses.”
“My district is nearly all agriculture. Are we proposing to make a permit for every building that we build on the farm? I do have a problem when you get past a house,” he said. “I don’t want to have to have a permit if I want to build four chicken houses after I paid the whole nine yards.”
JP Jack Hudgins said he agreed with Pattie Shinn on lot size, and was not for a 1-acre minimum. Rick McCloud agreed with Hudgins.
Garrett said he didn’t care about the size of a lot, as long as it would perc. The state said the average lot size that percs is .75 acre.
County Clerk Tamitha Blocker said any item to be amended would need to be presented at the next meeting, then could possibly be voted on in September.
The court will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19.
