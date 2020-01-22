A Combs man’s death in Mill Creek last Wednesday was an accident, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Michael Howard Stephens, 64, of Mill Creek Road near Combs, was found by a neighbor.
The first 911 call for assistance came at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Russell Alberts wrote in his report that there were “no signs of foul play. ... There is no indicators that this was anything but an accidental death.”
Other witnesses said Stephens came to their residence last Tuesday, after he had fallen into the creek while he crossed.
Stephens often wore waders around the area, the report said. Mill Creek flows into the White River just north of Combs.
“The victim appeared to have crossed the river [creek] and gotten appropriately (sic) 10-15 yards down the driveway, stopped, removed his waders, at which point he attempted to go down to the river and may have slipped/tripped falling down the bank and landed in the river.”
Alberts confirmed Monday that Stephens was found in Mill Creek, not the river.
Madison County deputy Monica Yates assisted at the scene.
