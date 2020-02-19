County gets $15,000 for juvenile system

Madison County received a $15,000 grant recently to help create programs for those in the juvenile court system.
The grant was awarded by the Arkansas Administrative Office of the Courts, according to Niki Rowland, probation officer for the Fourth Judicial District Juvenile Division.
Fourth District Circuit Judge Stacey A. Zimmerman said in a news release that the grant “will be used to provide additional services to Madison County juveniles and their families such as Creating Lasting Family Connections classes, after-hours reporting for juveniles on probation, and to hire a part-time case manager. The purpose of the grant is to provide more juvenile services and accountability and to reduce the number of juveniles committing crimes in Madison county.”
The Creating Lasting Family Connections classes will begin in April.
“Fifteen thousand dollars can go a long way. We’re going to use it for services for our kids,” Zimmerman said.
Rowland and Zimmerman applied for the grant earlier this year. The grant money will be used specifically in Madison County.
“I’m very excited about it. It’s a big thing for Madison County,” Rowland said. “We’ve needed some extra services for a while.”
Maria McSperitt recently opened her law firm at 400 W. Main St., Suite A., and will offer mediation services for juveniles and their families.
“We’re finally starting to see some of them [services] trickling in. With the opening of Maria’s mediation center, we’re going to have more room to do different classes, have some after-hours reporting for higher-risk youth and then be able to do some family connection classes for parents and youth,” Rowland said.
The grant also will allow Rowland to hire a part-time case worker who will work a couple of hours after-hours and on some weekends. The new hire will also help Rowland with in-home visits. A part of the grant also will help with overtime pay for Rowland, she said.
“Maybe some extra community service stuff on the weekends,” Rowland said of what the part-time case worker will do. Zimmerman said the family classes are offered in Washington County, but will be new for Madison County.
“They work on healthy communication so that tensions, you know if they get stressed out, it doesn’t escalate to where the kids are getting arrested for domestic battery and a lot of those cases,” Zimmerman said.
Rowland said having a part-time case worker can help with kids who are already in the system.
“They’ll be able to have some kids come in and get caught up on assignments, maybe help to better their education by having that accountability of somebody here. ... I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Rowland added, “I think it’s going to give us an opportunity to have better accountability and hopefully reduce repeat offenders and maybe even deter other youths from actually getting involved in the system.”
Getting a part-time case worker and additional services excites Rowland.
“I’m very excited, ready to hit the ground running with this and hopefully it’s successful and maybe it’s something we can consider continuing in the future,” she said.
Rowland said the county can reapply for the loan next January.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to see some good results from it.” Rowland will file reports on how the grant money is being used in August and January.
Rowland credited Ozark Guidance Center for doing school-based counseling and more.
“They’ve also started some parenting groups, which has been helpful,” she said.
Teen substance-abuse groups are held, as well.
“We’re slowly getting some of these services going, so I’m looking forward to being able to continue that and it’s nice to see that we’re able to get some things here in Madison County for our families and our youth,” she said.
Zimmerman noted, “It’s going to help with paying for supplies and the training materials to do the classes,” along with providing food for the weekly substance abuse class.
Rowland said the lack of funding has meant limited services in Madison County.
“It’s been limited resources,” she said of past issues.
“Unfortunately, we’re a rural area. I know we’re part of the Fourth Judicial District, and they do provide services, but most of them are over in Washington County, and it does make it more difficult for some of our families here to travel over there.”
Having services local is what is needed.
“That’s a huge need, getting those services here is a huge need,” she said.
“I think with opening up this mediation services, where we have a classroom setting, and Chief [Todd] Thomas has said we could hold some meetings at the police station, we’re starting to get more options as far as places for people to be able to come over, because that’s always been an issue in the past.”
The grant will help Rowland start programs to see which can help the youth who are part of the justice system.
“This is a good opportunity to be able to start little pilot programs and see how this works and let’s see if this extra accountability works and if it deters other kids,” she said.
Zimmerman said getting the grant for Madison County was a surprise.
“I think Niki and I both were pleasantly surprised, because juvenile courts across the whole state apply, so we were very excited,” she said.
Rowland will mark seven years at her job this spring. For about five years before that she was a school resource officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. She worked for the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office before coming to Madison County. From 1998 to 2000 she worked in juvenile probation in Baxter County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.