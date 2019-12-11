The Madison County Election Commission last Friday approved the printed ballots for the March 3 Primary Election.
Madison County Clerk Tamitha Blocker went over the ballots with commissioners Larry Easterling, Austin Boatright and Gary Smith.
The commission approved ballots for the Democratic, Republican, non-partisan judicial races, the school millage rates and a special ballot for the town of St. Paul and its quest for a 2 percent sales tax.
Only registered voters in the community of St. Paul will see the tax ballot. The judicial races and school millage issue will appear on all voters’ ballot. Voters can only choose a Democratic or Republican ballot.
The state Constitution requires that school districts must have their millage rates on the ballots, though the vote outcome will not change the millage rates, Blocker said. The districts are still responsible for bonds generated by millage rates, regardless of the election totals in March, she said.
The Berryville, Huntsville and Jasper school districts will have ballots. There are three registered voters in Madison County who are in the Berryville district, Blocker said.
Madison County this year purchased new voting equipment, which will be used for the first time in March.
Blocker said the approved ballots now will be sent to Elections Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb. ESS will program the new machines, then send “screenshots” of the ballots to the county.
Voters will see the screenshots on a voting machine when they go to vote, not a printed ballot. If a printed ballot is requested, it can be printed on-site.
A pre-election test of the new equipment is scheduled for Jan. 18. Two days of training are set for the week before.
The commission earlier this year created five Madison County voting centers to replace the many voting sites used in the past. Voters can cast their vote at any of the locations, regardless of where they live in the county.
The centers will be at Hindsville First Baptist Church, Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church, the Kingston Community Building, the St. Paul Community Building and the Wesley Community Building. People will still be able to vote early at the courthouse or with absentee ballots.
The county will not have to order pre-printed ballots as in the past. The change will save the county thousands of dollars, Blocker said.
Early voting for the 2020 Primary will run from Feb. 18 through March 2. Absentee voting for those overseas will begin on Jan. 17.
Blocker stressed that anyone who wishes to vote absentee should get necessary paperwork from her office right after the new year. Absentee ballots will be mailed out Feb. 7.
The commission’s next task will be to approve the screen ballots when they are completed by ESS.
