A demonstration of new voting equipment in Madison County will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday in the courtroom of the Madison County Courthouse.
The new equipment will be used in early voting and on March 3 for the Primary Election, according to County Clerk Tamitha Blocker. The General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Blocker said earlier this week that she has shown the new equipment and demonstrated how it’s used to several people who have visited her office.
The voting public and candidates in the upcoming elections are invited to the demonstration Thursday in the courtroom.
The voting centers will be at Hindsville First Baptist Church, Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church, the Kingston Community Building, the St. Paul Community Building and the Wesley Community Building.
Registered voters in Madison County can vote at any of the new centers, regardless of where they live in the county. The voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 3.
Reducing the number of voting precincts to the five centers saved the county more than $80,000 toward the new equipment.
Early voting will begin on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and run through Monday, March 2, at the courthouse. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Blocker said.
The Madison County Quorum Court in May 2019 approved an ordinance to accept a vote center plan passed by the county’s election commission, which established the five voting sites.
The court action in May was needed after Act 808 passed by the Arkansas Legislature. The act provided about $8.2 million to be used by 21 counties in Arkansas without the latest voting equipment.
The county’s portion of the new equipment was $121,564.07.
The new equipment arrived in October from Elections Systems & Software of Omaha, Neb.
Blocker has said that once a person verifies his or her votes are tabulated correctly, he or she insert it into a ballot box, which counts the votes. The box is locked, and “in the event of a recount, we pull the papers out and we recount them,” Blocker said.
“I just want everybody to know that it’s not just all electronic voting,” she said previously. “That’s not how this system works.”
The Democratic preferential ballot on March 3 will include races for U.S. president, millage rates for school taxes (required by state constitution), and unopposed candidates for U.S. Congress District 4 William H. Hanson; state House of Representatives Gwen Ford Faulkenberry District 82 and District 97 Suzi Bell; constable South Township Tyler Morgan; and justices of the peace for the quorum court.
Running unopposed on the Democratic ballot include Jack E. Hudgins, JP District 1; Sherri Cozad, JP District 3, Pattie Shinn, JP District 4; Travis Dotson, JP District 5; T.J. McCollough, JP District 6; Devin Glenn, JP District 8; and Brandi McConnell-Solorzano, JP District 9.
In the non-partisan judicial races, Judge Morgan “Chip” Welch will face challenger Barbara Womack Webb in the race for state supreme court associate justice position 4; Judge Stacey Zimmerman will face challenger Robert L. Depper III for circuit judge, District 4, Division 3; while in the race for circuit judge, District 4, Division 8, a new position, the candidates are Brian Hogue, Mieka Hatcher, Conrad Odom, Tim Snively and Diane Warren.
The mill school tax will appear for Berryville, Huntsville and Jasper school districts. Only one district will appear on a voter’s ballot, depending upon where they live. A rejection of a mill rate does not make it go away, Blocker has said.
Registered voters in St. Paul also will have a special election on the March 3 ballot. Voters will vote for or against a proposed 2 percent sales and use tax within the town of St. Paul.
The Republican Preferential Primary will include the race for U.S. president, the mill school tax and several unopposed elections.
Running unopposed will be U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton; District 4 U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman; State Representative District 82 candidate Mark H. Berry; State Representative District 97 Rep. Harlan Breaux; and constable North Township Jason Villines and South Township Wes Walters.
Running unopposed on the Republican ballot for the quorum court will be T.W. Dotson, District 2; Wendy Petz, District 5; Luke Dotson, District 6, Larry D. Garrett, District 7, and Matt Cleaver, District 9.
Winners on March 3 will face off against opposing party winners on Nov. 3.
Sample ballots can be viewed at www.voterview.ar-nova.org. To see a demonstration of the new voting equipment, visit www.madisoncogov.com/elections.
