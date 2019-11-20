The final six rural water tanks have been inspected and test results sent to the Arkansas Department of Health, according to Madison County Water Facilities Board Manager Rodney Reynolds.
The tanks were inspected by U.S. Underwater Services in Mansfield, Texas, the same company that inspected four other tanks in March.
“All of our tanks have been inspected,” Reynolds said. “We’re still waiting for a report from these last six and we haven’t gotten a report back yet from the Health Department on the other four, so they may be waiting to do them all at once.”
Reynolds said the board at its meeting last week also discussed the $1.2 million project to re-paint several tanks and install new pumps at four locations.
“We have kind of a close window. We’ve got to try to do it in the spring, but we’ve got five tanks. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to do maybe two in the spring and three in the fall or how we’re going to do that yet,”he said.
“We have to do our pump stations first. The new pumps will come in on skids already put together,” he said. “They’ll go in there and just kind of gut the pump station and install it in day, try to get them up and running.”
The repainting will be at Bohannan, Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle. The four new pumps will be at Cobb Creek, Hartwell, Japton and Pinnacle.
Reynolds said Engineering Services in Springdale has sent plans for the project to the Health Department.
“We’ll have the tanks to get us by until they get the pumps in operation,” he said.
Bids for the project have not been let out yet.
“While they’re doing these tanks, these pumps are going to be pumping water out on the ground so we have to look at our capacity, how big our lines are, to see how much water we can actually waste. We don’t have a choice. We have to put PRVs [pressure reducing valves] on fire hydrants at the tanks and let them run.”
Reynolds said the work on tanks and pumps has to be done in the spring and fall.
“We can’t take our tanks down in the summer,” he said. “We’ve got to have the tanks for extra water. The usage will be more than what our pumps can pump.”
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission has approved a loan of up to $1.3 million from the Arkansas Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to fund the project. Water users in the affected areas will see a rate increase, although the amount has not been determined, consulting engineer Mark Johnson of ESI has told the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.