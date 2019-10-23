Family scares together, stays together

One might say, “The family that scares together, stays together,” when it comes to the owners of The Expelled, Huntsville’s own haunted house.
Owners are Marvin and Brandi Solorzano, Brandi’s brother Joey McConnell and his fiancée Stacy Messenger, and Brandi and Joey’s parents, Randy and Debbie Whitman.
For three straight years, The Expelled has been voted the number one haunted house in Arkansas by The Scare Factor.
“They’ve been doing the rankings with this particular website for the past three years and all three years we’ve been fortunate enough to be ranked number one, and it’s a fan vote,” Joey said.
“This is just fan voted, nothing’s paid for,” Brandi added.
The haunted house for two years was in Aurora, south of Huntsville. The 1,500 square foot building had less than 10 volunteers. Close to 50 people will work this year’s haunted house, in Huntsville for the sixth year.
The Huntsville haunted house is 6,000 square feet, located in a former slaughter house at 29555 Highway 23. Forty people will work inside with about eight more outside.
“We started out with eight in our first year. Eight people, now we’re up to 50,” Solorzano said with a laugh.
Each year, The Expelled gives a part of its proceeds to a local charity.
When speaking, Brandi and Joey often finish each other’s sentences, demonstrating their closeness without even knowing it.
Brandi said, “We fight and have our arguments and then we see each other and say ‘I love you, you jerk,’ then we go on about our business.” Joey chimed in with, “Yeah, jerk’s not the word we use.” Brandi said, “I’m trying to keep it PG.”
Both agreed that the family working and playing together at the haunted house is genuine.
“We are pretty close, with all the times we spend together. We’re close, we’re pretty tight-knit,” McConnell said.
Debbie Whitman said another daughter lives in Ohio.
Joey and Brandi said they have been approached by bigger cities to build a haunted house, but they choose to stay in Madison County.
More than 4,000 people experienced The Expelled last year, McConnell said.
“We’ve been approached by other cities, much bigger cities, wanting us to do a haunted house in their towns and we haven’t left and it’s because we’re really proud of what we’ve done here and we want to prove to people that it doesn’t matter if it’s Huntsville, you can do something awesome, you’ve just got to work.”
The haunted house’s theme, according to its Facebook page, is that “Those who’ve been ‘expelled’ from society have turned the abandoned slaughterhouse into their own horrifying sanctuary!”
The festivities began on Oct. 3 with “Sissy Night.”
The Expelled is open every Friday and Saturday in October and on some Thursdays. The last ticket is sold at 11 p.m.
The house has more than 40 actors and over 25 detailed spaces sprawled out over 10,000 square feet.
The normal nights are $15 per person or $30 per person for “line slashers.” See the Facebook page for details.
Family night will be Oct. 24 from 7-9 p.m. The last ticket sold will be at 9 p.m. There will be a quarter of the actors and flashlights will be allowed. Tickets will be $10.
The Main Event will be held on Halloween Night, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 7-10 p.m. Tickets will be $15.
The Expelled is not recommended “for young children, pregnant women, or anyone with a heart condition.”
The Expelled will host “Unleashed” from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets will be $20 a person. Those entering must be at least 18 years of age. Everyone must sign a waiver.
“It’s crazy. It’s full contact. We can touch you, put you in cages, coffins,” McConnell said of Unleashed.
“We can tape you, put tape on your mouth. If I’m honest, Unleashed isn’t our favorite, but we found that it’s something that people desperately want. They enjoy it. People love it.
“We also try to offset Unleashed with Sissy Night and Family Night. We want to be thought of as a scary place, but at the same time, we want to be thought of, we cover the gamut,” he said.
“We want everybody to be able to enjoy this. We work really, really hard on this. ... We want everybody to enjoy it. It’s something fun, everybody enjoys that little fright or being scared or whatever. We want to make sure that if somebody wants to have a little enjoyment to get that scare that they can come here and get it,” McConnell said.
Joey and Brandi said visitors this year will notice some changes at the haunted house.
“We’ve definitely done a lot of adding to and elevating,” Joey said. “The more we’ve built the haunted house, the more detailed we get. If a room’s not up to par we would rather bring that room up to a standard we all feel comfortable with rather than have a lackluster room, but a bunch of awesome rooms.”
Besides the scares inside, visitors also will visit two outside spots filled with scary items and people.
McConnell said that in the past there were 70 percent changes each season. This year he estimated about a 30 percent change.
Attendance has grown over the years, both said.
“We’ve been fortunate. We have grown every year,” he said. “Our two years in Aurora, year one to year two, we didn’t grow. ... When we moved from Aurora to here we grew 120 percent and then up until last year we grew at a 40 percent rate.” Last year’s attendance was up 30 percent.
“I just wish we could get more people from Madison County,” McConnell said. Both said many in the county still don’t know about the haunted house.
“That’s what I really hope, people will start to see that ... we worked very hard to get that number one in the state ranking.”
The website The Scare Factor wrote, “This isn’t the first time that The Expelled Haunted House has made it on the top of our ‘Must-See’ haunts list and it’s to no surprise as they are quite the unique event. Rather than just doing the ordinary haunt each night, they like to mix it up and add other ingredients to the scare mix, including special nights such as, ‘Expelled Unleashed’ and ‘Sissy Night.’”
Visit The Expelled on Facebook or www.theexpelled.com. You can call 479-466-8556.
